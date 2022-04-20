ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Highland, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Marion FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marion County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MARION COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; Franklin; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 33-36 degree range for several hours early Sunday morning will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Baxter, Lawrence, Sharp, Fulton, Randolph and Izard Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Interior Cumberland Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Interior Cumberland Highlands MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED TODAY AND TONIGHT .A couple of waves of low pressure will move past the region today and tonight. While low elevations will see mainly rain, elevations especially above 1000 feet will see and mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch at lower elevations, and up to one third of an inch between 1 and 3 thousand feet. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough, Sullivan and Cheshire Counties. In Maine, Interior Cumberland Highlands County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cass; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Sarpy; Saunders; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nebraska and all of western Iowa. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Day, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Day; Grant; Marshall; Roberts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Roberts, Day, Marshall, Brown and Grant Counties. In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could result in sudden visibility reduction.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 to 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Coleman, Concho, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Coleman; Concho; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; San Saba; Sutton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Concho, Sutton, Coleman, Brown, McCulloch, San Saba, Menard, Kimble and Mason Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mostly clear to clear skies, light winds and temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain mixed with rain at higher elevation above 1000 feet. Additional flat ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The western and southern Adirondacks, Glens Falls Saratoga Region, eastern Catskills, Helderbergs and Schoharie County in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest impacts will be for elevations above 1000 feet.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clinton; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Scott and western Clinton Counties through 430 PM CDT At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bennett, or 9 miles east of Tipton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wheatland around 410 PM CDT. Calamus around 415 PM CDT. Grand Mound and Donahue around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Long Grove, DeWitt and McCausland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds of 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho. The strongest winds in the Snake Plain will be south and east of Boise. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult for those in high profile vehicles.
ADA COUNTY, ID

