Frost Advisory issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet, Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity/Otero County, Eastern Las Animas County, Western Kiowa County, Eastern Kiowa County, Las Animas Vicinity/Bent County, Lamar Vicinity/Prowers County and Springfield Vicinity/Baca County Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until midnight MDT tonight. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
