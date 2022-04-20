ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, OH

Freeze Warning issued for Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect...

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Fayette; Greene; Hamilton; Hardin; Highland; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Shelby; Union; Warren Gusty Winds With Showers This Evening Shower activity this evening moves through the area between 8 and 11 PM. Some of these showers will produce locally gusty winds between 40 and 50 mph potentially leading to minor wind damage. Additionally, some showers may contain periods of small hail, graupel, sleet, and snow.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and locations in Indiana...Illinois White River at Hazleton, Newberry, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville, and Montezuma. .Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks. Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as another 5 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to come to an end at the tail end of March. The crest on the Wabash is near Clinton, while the crest on the White is at Edwardsport. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARK COUNTY, IL
Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Fayette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Carlyle TW. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flood Stage. Minor flooding begins. Unprotected farmland begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning to a crest of 18.0 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Kaskaskia River Vandalia 18.0 16.2 Wed 9 pm 17.7 17.8 15.3 12.9 12.0
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Tornado Warning issued for Bedford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Franklin The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Bedford County in south central Virginia Northeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 927 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rocky Mount, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Rocky Mount Smith Mountain Lake State Park Burnt Chimney Western Smith Mountain Lake Northwest Smith Mountain Lake North Shore and Westlake Corner. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Northern Scott County in east central Iowa Southern Clinton County in east central Iowa * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sherman Park, or 14 miles northeast of Durant, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grand Mound and Donahue around 410 PM CDT. Eldridge and Long Grove around 415 PM CDT. DeWitt, Scott County Park, Park View and Clinton County Fairgrounds around 420 PM CDT. McCausland and Malone around 425 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camanche, Princeton, Cordova, Low Moor, Folletts, Rock Creek Marina and Campground, Rock Creek Park, Clinton Municipal Airport, Princeton Wildlife Area and Elvira. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Flood Watch issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...flooding is possible. For the Wapsipinicon River...including Independence, Anamosa Shaw Rd, De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista. At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 36.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.7 feet early Sunday afternoon and remain steady through at least early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
Fire Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dundy THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE DUNDY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. RESIDENTS OF BENKELMAN, NEBRASKA NEED TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY FROM MAIN STREET AND EAST OF TOWN NORTH OF THE RAILROAD DUE TO AN UNCONTAINED WILD FIRE.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday, and then from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could result in sudden visibility reduction.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...flooding is possible. For the Wapsipinicon River...including Independence, Anamosa Shaw Rd, De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Coleman, Concho, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Coleman; Concho; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; San Saba; Sutton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Concho, Sutton, Coleman, Brown, McCulloch, San Saba, Menard, Kimble and Mason Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Flood Watch issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...flooding is possible. For the Wapsipinicon River...including Independence, Anamosa Shaw Rd, De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
High Wind Warning issued for Crowley County, Eastern Kiowa County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet, Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity/Otero County, Eastern Las Animas County, Western Kiowa County, Eastern Kiowa County, Las Animas Vicinity/Bent County, Lamar Vicinity/Prowers County and Springfield Vicinity/Baca County Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until midnight MDT tonight. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BACA COUNTY, CO
Flood Watch issued for Johnson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Johnson; Washington The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...flooding is possible. For the Wapsipinicon River...including Independence, Anamosa Shaw Rd, De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...English River at Kalona. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Agricultural land along the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Wind Advisory issued for Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains, and Northern Lea County. In Texas, Eastern Culberson and Loving Counties, and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Reeves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
High Wind Warning issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph ongoing. * WHERE...Limon, Southern Lincoln County, and Akron. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. Strong winds will produce areas of blowing dust and poor visibility.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
Blizzard Warning issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Southern Big Horn and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Wind Advisory issued for Callahan, Coke, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell, Irion, Jones, Nolan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, particularly when driving on east- west oriented roads, and especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Callahan; Coke; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Texas. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041 AND 042 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041 AND 042 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Timing...On Saturday its from 11 AM MDT (12 PM CDT) to 7 PM MDT (8 PM CDT). * Winds...On Saturday, west then northwest gusting up to 35 mph. 3 * Relative Humidity...On Saturday, as low as As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS

