Orange County, CA

Orange County Depression Treatment, Natural & Holistic

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/orange-county-depression-treatment-natural-holistic/. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is a leading cause of global disability and disease burden. In the United States, major depressive disorder (MDD) affects about 17.3 million adults, or about 7.1% of the nation’s population aged 18 and above, in a given year, as...

MedicalXpress

Study finds genetic link between childhood and adult anxiety and depression

Hereditary factors are partly responsible for childhood anxiety and depression that persists into adulthood, according to University of Queensland researchers. In the largest study of its kind in the world, the genetics of 64,641 children, aged between 3 and 18 years, were analyzed using longitudinal data from the Early Genetics and Lifeforce Epidemiology consortium.
MENTAL HEALTH
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How Does It Feel to Live with Persistent Depressive Disorder (Dysthymia)?

Dysthymia, or PDD, is a chronic form of depression that may cause feelings of hopelessness, inadequacy, or pessimism for years. Living with depression can be challenging. While most depressive episodes can last for several days or weeks before you find relief, one type of depression causes symptoms that persist for years.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Mint Hill Times

Arthritis Pain And Natural Treatments

CHARLOTTE – With so many people dealing with arthritic pain, any type of natural treatment is welcomed for pain relief. Luckily, I have treated, at Soothe The Soles Reflexology, several clients with Reflexology techniques, along with aromatherapy blends with the positive outcome from arthritic pain. The Centers for Disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Depression and Substance Use: How Are They Linked?

Depression can lead to substance use disorder, and vice versa. With the right treatment, it’s possible to manage both conditions. The link between depression and substance use disorder (SUD) is complex, and the two can be related. Depression may motivate you to drink alcohol or use another substance to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Choose the Best SSRI for Depression or Anxiety

When you’re deciding on an antidepressant or SSRIs, it helps to read about all your options to find one that works best for you. Antidepressants are a common way to treat the symptoms of depression. This class of medication also treats other conditions like anxiety, chronic body pain, and insomnia.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Drug-Induced Schizophrenia Last?

There is no such thing as drug-induced schizophrenia. Although certain medications and recreational drugs may increase your risk of schizophrenia or a similar illness, they are not directly responsible for inducing the condition. If you develop schizophrenia, it is not a short-term condition. It is a chronic mental condition that...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
US News and World Report

8 Early Signs of Dementia

These symptoms should prompt you to get evaluated for Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia. The World Health Organization reports that currently, more than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, and 10 million news cases are diagnosed every year. Here in the United States, the Centers for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PsyPost

How credible is psilocybin-assisted therapy? Study suggests people are cautious about psychedelic treatment for depression

Potential clients appear cautious about psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for depression, according to new research published in The Journal of Psychoactive Drugs. Psilocybin is the primary mind-altering substance in psychedelic “magic” mushrooms. The drug can profoundly alter the way a person experiences the world by producing changes in mood, sensory perception, time perception, and sense of self. Preliminary research has indicated that combining psilocybin with supportive psychotherapy can result in lasting improvements in patients with major depressive disorder and the findings have resulted in glowing media coverage. But, until now, lay impressions of its effectiveness have been unclear.
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Psilocybin Rewires Brain Connections To Help Alleviate Depression

Psilocybin fosters greater connections between different regions of the brain in depressed people, freeing them up from long-held patterns of rumination and excessive self-focus, according to a new study by scientists at UC San Francisco and Imperial College London. The discovery points toward a general mechanism through which psychedelics may...
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
biospace.com

DMT-Assisted Therapy May Address Root Cause of Major Depression

The Small Pharma team/Courtesy Small Pharma Inc. Small Pharma Inc. is developing a new approach to treating major depressive disorder (MDD) without using SSRI or standard antidepressant medications. Instead, a clinical trial is underway using DMT, a naturally-occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and the brains of mammals, in tandem with assisted psychotherapy to retrain the brain potentially. This is thought to be the world’s first trial of DMT-assisted therapy in MDD patients.
HEALTH
Gillian May

Having Both Mental Health and Alcohol Addiction Issues

** Please consult your doctor for the most accurate advice about your health and wellbeing. As a former mental health nurse who has personally struggled with mental health and alcohol addiction issues, I think this topic doesn’t receive enough attention. In my practice, I saw many people come into hospital with both of these issues. Unfortunately, the treatments and approach rarely overlapped in a meaningful way. This meant that people often fell through the cracks causing both issues to spiral out of control.
MedicalXpress

Therapy can support medication treatment for opioid use disorder

Receiving psychosocial and behavioral therapy alongside medications for opioid use disorder leads to better treatment engagement and continuity, according to Rutgers researchers. To better understand the role of psychosocial and behavioral therapy, the study, published in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, examined services received by people in the first...
PUBLIC HEALTH

