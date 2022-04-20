Orange County Depression Treatment, Natural & Holistic

Potential clients appear cautious about psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for depression, according to new research published in The Journal of Psychoactive Drugs. Psilocybin is the primary mind-altering substance in psychedelic “magic” mushrooms. The drug can profoundly alter the way a person experiences the world by producing changes in mood, sensory perception, time perception, and sense of self. Preliminary research has indicated that combining psilocybin with supportive psychotherapy can result in lasting improvements in patients with major depressive disorder and the findings have resulted in glowing media coverage. But, until now, lay impressions of its effectiveness have been unclear.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO