BDPN Season 5 Episode 28

In ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ season 2, episode 3 titled ‘Feelings,’ ‘Fantasies 2,’ ‘Invitation to Lunch,’ and ‘Roasted Potatoes,’ the anime follows the titular protagonist’s struggles and challenges in everyday life. Shinobino, Sonoda, and Shigeo sit together for one more time to discuss their dating fantasies while Tadano listens to them surreptitiously. Later, Komi has an awkward meeting with Tadano outside the school. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ season 2, episode 3. SPOILER AHEAD!
