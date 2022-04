DETROIT -- The crowd at Comerica Park started chanting as soon as Tucker Barnhart threw out DJ LeMahieu at second base to end the top of the eighth inning. The Tigers announced 17,268 tickets distributed for Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to the Yankees. But as Miguel Cabrera smiled and stepped to the plate leading off the bottom of the eighth, there appeared to be more than that many fans in the ballpark. The first rows of the outfield seats were packed, including in left field underneath the sign marking Cabrera’s 2,999 career hits. Cabrera’s first career hit was a homer, as were hits 1,000 and 2,000. So it made sense to be ready for another.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO