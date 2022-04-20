NY Marine Warning and Forecast

Don’t look now but the official start of summer is only two months away. In fact, we’re already a full month into spring here in New York State. Don’t tell that to Mother Nature, however, because clearly she still has a few tricks up her sleeve. The...
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and. other...
Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 141. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 141 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT. FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS. TX. . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE. ARMSTRONG BAILEY BRISCOE. CARSON CASTRO COCHRAN. CROSBY...
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow in Northern California has given a recent boost of moisture to a region grappling with drought. The Central Sierra Snow Lab at the University of California, Berkeley said Friday that more than 16 inches (43 centimeters) of snow fell in the past day.
Comments / 0