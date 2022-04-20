MLB roundup: Max Fried, Braves shut down Dodgers

Apr 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

April 20 - Max Fried was perfect through five innings and Travis d'Arnaud hit a home run as the visiting Atlanta Braves earned a 3-1 victory Tuesday over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fried (1-2) retired the first 15 batters he faced before Hanser Alberto singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-hander wound up allowing two hits and no walks while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings.

Former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen earned the save with a perfect ninth inning, his third save in three chances. Orlando Arcia had an RBI and three hits for the Braves.

Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler (1-1) gave up three runs on eight hits over five innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 1 (Game 1)

Starting pitcher Josiah Gray set the tone on a combined six-hitter as Washington defeated visiting Arizona in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Victor Robles and Cesar Hernandez had back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the Nationals' two-run fifth inning as they took the lead for good in chilly conditions.

Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner (0-1), who took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, was the hard-luck loser despite working five innings without giving up an earned run. Gray (2-1) worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Nationals 1, Diamondbacks 0 (Game 2)

Cesar Hernandez doubled home the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and Joan Adon earned his first major league victory as Washington beat visiting Arizona to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Adon (1-2) allowed three hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings while walking two and striking out five. Victor Arano finished the seventh inning, and Kyle Finnegan tossed a 1-2-3 eighth. Tanner Rainey stranded the bases loaded in the ninth for his third save.

Arizona starter Tyler Gilbert (0-1) retired 11 straight batters in the nightcap before running into trouble in the sixth. He made an impressive season debut, allowing one run on three hits over 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Mets 5, Giants 4 (10 innings, Game 1)

Francisco Lindor's RBI single in the 10th inning capped a comeback by the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader. Starling Marte worked a walk before Lindor -- whose RBI double in the fifth capped a three-run rally and tied the game -- singled cleanly to center for his fourth career walk-off hit and first with the Mets.

Adam Ottavino (1-0) stranded a pair of runners in the top of the 10th.

Marte created the Mets' first run in the first inning. He singled, stole second, took third on a throwing error by catcher Joey Bart, and then scored when an Alex Cobb pitch to Lindor bounced just beyond the dirt around home plate. Cobb exited the game after 4 1/3 innings of work due to a sore right groin. He allowed four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four.

Mets 3, Giants 1 (Game 2)

Max Scherzer carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning in his home debut, combining with two relievers on a two-hitter as New York beat San Francisco to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Scherzer (3-0), who signed a three-year deal worth $130 million just before the lockout, issued one walk through the first five innings and struck out Jason Vosler and Curt Casali to open the sixth. The ace right-hander then issued consecutive walks to Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt before Darin Ruf hit a clean single to left to score Yastrzemski and end Scherzer's bid for his third career no-hitter and first since his gem against the Mets as a member of the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Oct. 3, 2015.

The Mets scored all their runs in the third as they snapped Logan Webb's own streak of consecutive regular-season starts without a loss at 22 straight. Lindor doubled with one out and Pete Alonso walked with two outs before Eduardo Escobar laced a two-run double down the first base line. Dominic Smith followed with an RBI single.

Cardinals 5, Marlins 1

Two 40-something players made key contributions as Albert Pujols scored twice, Adam Wainwright struck out six batters and visiting St. Louis defeated Miami.

Pujols, 42, went 2-for-3 with a double, single and a hit-by-pitch. Wainwright, 40, earned the win to improve to 2-1, allowing five hits, two walks and one run in 5 2/3 innings.

Jesus Luzardo (0-1) took the loss after he struck out just three and allowed seven hits, two walks and five runs (four earned) in 4 1/3 innings. Marlins right fielder Avisail Garcia left the game due to an upset stomach.

Red Sox 2, Blue Jays 1

Boston made the most of its three hits while edging visiting Toronto in the opener of a three-game series.

Trevor Story delivered a run-scoring double in the third inning and Connor Wong drove in the deciding run on a seventh-inning sacrifice fly just a day after he was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

Enrique Hernandez and Alex Verdugo also had a hit for Boston, which has won three of its past four games. Zack Collins homered for the Blue Jays, who have alternated losses and wins since opening the season 2-0.

Mariners 6, Rangers 2

Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and that was enough for Robbie Ray as Seattle defeated visiting Texas.

Jarred Kelenic added a solo shot off the right field foul pole in the second, giving Seattle a 4-0 lead. Abraham Toro hit a two-run homer in the seventh to cap the scoring and give the Mariners victories in four of their past five games. Ray (2-1) went six innings and allowed two runs on four hits.

Texas right-hander Jon Gray (0-1), making his first start since Opening Day because of a stint on the injured list with a blister on his right middle finger, gave up just three hits over five innings, but two of those were homers. Gray yielded four runs, walked one and fanned four.

Angels 7, Astros 2

Kurt Suzuki hit a two-run double in a five-run fifth inning that keyed Los Angeles to a road victory over Houston.

The Angels improved to 4-2 on their seven-game swing through Texas, doing so by riding a balanced offensive attack. Four starters recorded multi-hit games while Suzuki and Brandon Marsh drove in two runners each. Marsh capped the breakout fifth with a run-scoring single.

Jack Mayfield chased Astros starter Framber Valdez in the fifth with a single to left that scored Anthony Rendon and lifted the Angels to a 4-1 lead. Suzuki (1-for-3, two walks, two runs) greeted Houston reliever Bryan Abreu with a double to right field that scored Matt Duffy and Mayfield.

Brewers 5, Pirates 2

Corbin Burnes allowed two runs in seven innings and Rowdy Tellez smacked a two-run homer to pace host Milwaukee to a victory over Pittsburgh.

Burnes (1-0) allowed just two singles through the first five innings, then gave up solo homers to Daniel Vogelbach in the sixth and Josh VanMeter with two outs in the seventh. Burnes gave up four hits, striking out 10 and walking none -- the 13th 10-plus strikeout game of his career.

The Brewers did all their damage against JT Brubaker in a four-run second inning on just two hits with the aid of an error. Brubaker (0-2) allowed four runs, two earned, on two hits in five innings, striking out six and walking two.

Royals 4, Twins 3

Salvador Perez hit two home runs and Hunter Dozier delivered a go-ahead blast to lead Kansas City to a home victory over Minnesota in the first game of a three-game series.

Perez's second multi-homer game of the season and the 14th of his career helped make a winner of reliever Amir Garrett (1-0). Josh Staumont, the fifth Kansas City reliever of the night, earned his second save.

The Royals grabbed the lead in the sixth against Tyler Duffey (0-2). Perez led off with his second homer to tie it. Dozier then blasted one 429 feet over the bullpen in left.

Rays 6, Cubs 5

Wander Franco had three hits, including a two-run home run, and a patched-up Tampa Bay pitching staff silenced Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki on the way to a victory in Chicago.

Suzuki went 0-for-1 with three walks, ending his nine-game, season-opening hitting streak. He wound up tied with Akinori Iwamura for the longest hitting streak by a Japanese-born player to open a season.

Patrick Wisdom homered for the Cubs, Nico Hoerner hit an RBI triple and Frank Schwindel had a run-scoring double.

Yankees 4, Tigers 2

Clarke Schmidt recorded his first major league victory with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, Aaron Hicks led the offense and New York topped host Detroit.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lasted just 1 2/3 innings, as he walked five batters and gave up two runs while throwing 68 pitches. Schmidt (1-2) struck out six before three other relievers bridged the gap to Aroldis Chapman, who recorded his second save by retiring the side in order during the ninth inning. Hicks reached base three times, scored two runs and drove in another.

Tigers starter Tyler Alexander (0-1) gave up two first-inning runs and then was replaced by Rony Garcia in the second inning, but Garcia was injured after throwing a wild pitch.

Rockies 6, Phillies 5

C.J. Cron homered and drove in four runs, Kris Bryant had two hits and Colorado beat Philadelphia in Denver.

Justin Lawrence (1-0) tossed an inning of scoreless relief to earn the win, and Daniel Bard worked the ninth for his fifth save.

Kyle Schwarber homered among his two hits, J.T Realmuto finished with three hits and Matt Vierling and Johan Camargo had two hits each for the Phillies. Camargo entered the game for Didi Gregorius, who sustained a left hand contusion when he was hit by a pitch in the second inning.

Padres 6, Reds 2

For the second straight night, Manny Machado answered a Tommy Pham solo homer in the top of the first with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning as San Diego defeated visiting Cincinnati.

The Reds took their eighth straight loss while the Padres won their third game in a row.

Joe Musgrove (2-0) held Cincinnati to two runs over 6 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits and a walk while striking out seven. Reiver Sanmartin (0-2) gave up five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He fanned four and walked one.

A's 2, Orioles 1

Seth Brown lashed a two-run, go-ahead double in the sixth inning and five Oakland pitchers combined on an eight-hitter as the Athletics made it two straight over visiting Baltimore.

Cole Irvin combined with relievers Zach Logue, Ryan Castellani, Sam Moll and Zach Jackson on the gem, stranding 10 Orioles baserunners. Logue (1-0) won his major league debut, and Jackson earned his first save.

Orioles starter Chris Ellis threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in his season debut. Mike Baumann (1-1) took the loss.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.