Denver, CO

Yep. I want the Ws to press their advantage and hope that Minn wins

Warriors World
 2 days ago

In Reply to: Another difference is that Denver...

saturdaytradition.com

Minneapolis is a great B1G Tournament site -- especially if Gophers awaken

On Wednesday, the Big Ten awarded the 2023-2024 women’s basketball tournaments and the 2024 men’s basketball tournament to Minneapolis. Games will be played at Target Center, home of the NBA’s Timberwolves. Predictably, this decision is not appreciated in all quarters. Unsurprisingly, much of the criticism is Indiana-based....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
Mix 97-3

Every Midwest Town Had A Red Owl Grocery Store!

Every town had one. Every single town. OK, I may be overstating that just a wee little bit. Every town didn't have one. But to a ten-year-old kid, it sure seemed like it. Now, in the interest of honesty, this was more than a few years (decades) back, before the advent of the 'Super Store' or the 'Super Center' or the 'Big Box Store' or whatever they're called now. From the little farm I grew up on in southwest Minnesota, there were Red Owls all over, or at least so it seemed. Was there one in Pipestone? Luverne? Worthington? Slayton? Well, I'm not sure exactly, but I do remember this:
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WDIO-TV

Big Ten basketball tournaments to make stop in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Big Ten basketball tournaments are coming to Minneapolis. The conference says the women’s tournament will be held at Target Center in 2023 and 2024. The men’s tournament will be played there in 2024. All 14 teams are automatic entrants in both events. Chicago will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Mankato West holds on to defeat Austin

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over at ISG Field, Mankato West squared off against Austin in a Big 9 Conference match-up Thursday evening. The Scarlets would go on to win 2-1.
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Local high school hockey players taken in NA3HL Draft

(ABC 6 News) -- It's the start of a new chapter for a few local hockey players. Three southeast Minnesota high schoolers were selected in the NA3HL Draft Wednesday. Dodge county's Brendon Wolesky, Lourdes' Matthew Mahoney and Mayo's Javan Hodge all finding themselves on new teams during the day. Wolesky...
ROCHESTER, MN
