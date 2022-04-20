ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, OH

Freeze Warning issued for Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Fayette; Greene; Hamilton; Hardin; Highland; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Shelby; Union; Warren Gusty Winds With Showers This Evening Shower activity this evening moves through the area between 8 and 11 PM. Some of these showers will produce locally gusty winds between 40 and 50 mph potentially leading to minor wind damage. Additionally, some showers may contain periods of small hail, graupel, sleet, and snow.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and locations in Indiana...Illinois White River at Hazleton, Newberry, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville, and Montezuma. .Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks. Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as another 5 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to come to an end at the tail end of March. The crest on the Wabash is near Clinton, while the crest on the White is at Edwardsport. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Fayette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Carlyle TW. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flood Stage. Minor flooding begins. Unprotected farmland begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning to a crest of 18.0 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Kaskaskia River Vandalia 18.0 16.2 Wed 9 pm 17.7 17.8 15.3 12.9 12.0
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bedford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Franklin The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Bedford County in south central Virginia Northeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 927 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rocky Mount, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Rocky Mount Smith Mountain Lake State Park Burnt Chimney Western Smith Mountain Lake Northwest Smith Mountain Lake North Shore and Westlake Corner. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Northern Scott County in east central Iowa Southern Clinton County in east central Iowa * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sherman Park, or 14 miles northeast of Durant, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grand Mound and Donahue around 410 PM CDT. Eldridge and Long Grove around 415 PM CDT. DeWitt, Scott County Park, Park View and Clinton County Fairgrounds around 420 PM CDT. McCausland and Malone around 425 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camanche, Princeton, Cordova, Low Moor, Folletts, Rock Creek Marina and Campground, Rock Creek Park, Clinton Municipal Airport, Princeton Wildlife Area and Elvira. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...flooding is possible. For the Wapsipinicon River...including Independence, Anamosa Shaw Rd, De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista. At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 37.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall over the next few days. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could result in sudden visibility reduction.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dundy THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE DUNDY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. RESIDENTS OF BENKELMAN, NEBRASKA NEED TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY FROM MAIN STREET AND EAST OF TOWN NORTH OF THE RAILROAD DUE TO AN UNCONTAINED WILD FIRE.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday, and then from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could result in sudden visibility reduction.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Friday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027...028...029 079...080...081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan and Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...flooding is possible. For the Wapsipinicon River...including Independence, Anamosa Shaw Rd, De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Coleman, Concho, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Coleman; Concho; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; San Saba; Sutton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Concho, Sutton, Coleman, Brown, McCulloch, San Saba, Menard, Kimble and Mason Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Johnson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Johnson; Washington The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...flooding is possible. For the Wapsipinicon River...including Independence, Anamosa Shaw Rd, De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...English River at Kalona. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Agricultural land along the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...flooding is possible. For the Wapsipinicon River...including Independence, Anamosa Shaw Rd, De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph ongoing. * WHERE...Limon, Southern Lincoln County, and Akron. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. Strong winds will produce areas of blowing dust and poor visibility.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Callahan, Coke, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell, Irion, Jones, Nolan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, particularly when driving on east- west oriented roads, and especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Callahan; Coke; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Texas. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041 AND 042 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041 AND 042 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Timing...On Saturday its from 11 AM MDT (12 PM CDT) to 7 PM MDT (8 PM CDT). * Winds...On Saturday, west then northwest gusting up to 35 mph. 3 * Relative Humidity...On Saturday, as low as As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Big Horn, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches across lower elevations and 8 to 12 inches south of Interstate 94 and east of Interstate 90. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Big Horn, Treasure and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Phillips; Sedgwick; Washington; Weld AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 1100 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 900 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, Baca, and eastern portions of Weld, Adams, Arapahoe, El Paso, and Huerfano counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Pueblo, Ordway, La Junta, Eads, Las Animas, Lamar, Trinidad, Springfield, and Walsenburg. WHEN...1100 AM Friday April 22 to 900 PM Friday April 22 IMPACTS...Very strong and gusty winds will produce widespread areas of blowing dust on Friday. Blowing dust will likely initiate in southern parts of the advisory area, mainly south of Interstate 70, by the late morning hours. The threat for blowing dust will then spread northward across northeastern Colorado during the afternoon. Areas of dust should gradually decrease throughout the advisory area Friday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO

