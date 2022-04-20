Freeze Warning issued for Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and locations in Indiana...Illinois White River at Hazleton, Newberry, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville, and Montezuma. .Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks. Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as another 5 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to come to an end at the tail end of March. The crest on the Wabash is near Clinton, while the crest on the White is at Edwardsport. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

