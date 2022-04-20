Freeze Warning issued for Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Phillips; Sedgwick; Washington; Weld AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 1100 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 900 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust. WHERE...Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, Baca, and eastern portions of Weld, Adams, Arapahoe, El Paso, and Huerfano counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Pueblo, Ordway, La Junta, Eads, Las Animas, Lamar, Trinidad, Springfield, and Walsenburg. WHEN...1100 AM Friday April 22 to 900 PM Friday April 22 IMPACTS...Very strong and gusty winds will produce widespread areas of blowing dust on Friday. Blowing dust will likely initiate in southern parts of the advisory area, mainly south of Interstate 70, by the late morning hours. The threat for blowing dust will then spread northward across northeastern Colorado during the afternoon. Areas of dust should gradually decrease throughout the advisory area Friday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
Comments / 0