ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 02:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of through 515 AM EDT At 450 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of DeBordieu Colony to 29 miles southeast of Bull Island. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bald Head Island and Winyah Bay Entrance. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 05:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...All northeast Gulf of Mexico beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING The combined effects from low fuel moistures, afternoon relative humidity dropping to 15 to 25 percent and west to northwest winds gusting to 20 to 25 mph, will lead to increased fire danger across southeastern NC and northeastern SC during this afternoon and early evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn during these conditions. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Manatee, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Sarasota, Pinellas, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
County
Indian River County, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, high risk of rip currents, elevated seas and surf, and tides 1 to 2 feet above normal. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Minor coastal flooding is possible at the lowest and more susceptible roadways around times of high tide.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Salton Sea by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Imperial Valley and Western Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguard#Rip Currents#Beach Hazards Statement#Coastal Indian River#Coastal St Lucie#Coastal Volusia#Coastal Saint Lucie#Coastal Martin Counties
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Rock Island The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Northern Scott County in east central Iowa Southern Clinton County in east central Iowa * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sherman Park, or 14 miles northeast of Durant, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grand Mound and Donahue around 410 PM CDT. Eldridge and Long Grove around 415 PM CDT. DeWitt, Scott County Park, Park View and Clinton County Fairgrounds around 420 PM CDT. McCausland and Malone around 425 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camanche, Princeton, Cordova, Low Moor, Folletts, Rock Creek Marina and Campground, Rock Creek Park, Clinton Municipal Airport, Princeton Wildlife Area and Elvira. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Southeast Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeast Yuma County BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Southeast Yuma County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Lea County, Southern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remember, a High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind is imminent or occurring.High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Target Area: Central Lea County; Southern Lea County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT /1 AM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lea county, the Permian Basin, and Pecos county. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT /1 AM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can topple trees, down power lines and damage some structures.
LEA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Gila Bend by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Gila Bend BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Gila Bend. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY RED LODGE AND BEARTOOTH FOOTHILLS * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches, with up to 12 inches against the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Anticipated precipitation over the next few days will cause rises on area rivers to exceed minor flood stage. Crest are subject to change as additional forecast precipitation is accounted for within the river forecasts. Current river forecasts account for forecast precipitation through 7 am CDT Saturday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...From Monday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Storm drains are closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 14.6 feet Sunday afternoon. It will rise above flood stage Monday and continue to rise to 15.9 feet Wednesday. Additional rises are possible afterwards. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains, and Northern Lea County. In Texas, Eastern Culberson and Loving Counties, and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Reeves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dundy THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE DUNDY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. RESIDENTS OF BENKELMAN, NEBRASKA NEED TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY FROM MAIN STREET AND EAST OF TOWN NORTH OF THE RAILROAD DUE TO AN UNCONTAINED WILD FIRE.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Custer, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Custer; Powder River BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Custer and Powder River. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 3 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening by 6 AM MDT Saturday.
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Del Norte Vicinity/Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet, Alamosa Vicinity/Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet and Southern San Luis Valley Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until midnight MDT tonight. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Kofa; Parker Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST /7 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Kofa and Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST /7 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Friday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027...028...029 079...080...081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan and Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy