Granville County, NC

Freeze Warning issued for Granville, Person, Vance, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 02:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chesterfield; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster and Chesterfield Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bladen, Inland Pender, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Protect pets. Target Area: Bladen; Inland Pender; Robeson FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 31 degrees expected. * WHERE...Robeson, Bladen and Inland Pender Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas may remain just above freezing, but known cooler areas are likely to drop below freezing.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Duplin, Greene, Lenoir, Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Duplin; Greene; Lenoir; Martin; Pitt FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Duplin, Lenoir and Greene Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Warren County, NC
Vance County, NC
Granville County, NC
Person County, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Protect pets. Target Area: Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 31 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas may remain just above freezing, but known cooler areas are likely to drop below freezing.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Bradley, Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 02:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Bradley; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Roane; Sequatchie; Union FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Inland Onslow, Jones, Mainland Dare by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Inland Onslow; Jones; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Northern Craven; Pamlico; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Lauderdale; Limestone; Madison FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Murray, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Murray; Walker; Whitfield FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray and Chattooga Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 5 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions may damage crops, other sensitive vegetation.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Northern Scott County in east central Iowa Southern Clinton County in east central Iowa * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sherman Park, or 14 miles northeast of Durant, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grand Mound and Donahue around 410 PM CDT. Eldridge and Long Grove around 415 PM CDT. DeWitt, Scott County Park, Park View and Clinton County Fairgrounds around 420 PM CDT. McCausland and Malone around 425 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camanche, Princeton, Cordova, Low Moor, Folletts, Rock Creek Marina and Campground, Rock Creek Park, Clinton Municipal Airport, Princeton Wildlife Area and Elvira. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Anticipated precipitation over the next few days will cause rises on area rivers to exceed minor flood stage. Crest are subject to change as additional forecast precipitation is accounted for within the river forecasts. Current river forecasts account for forecast precipitation through 7 am CDT Saturday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...From Monday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Storm drains are closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 14.6 feet Sunday afternoon. It will rise above flood stage Monday and continue to rise to 15.9 feet Wednesday. Additional rises are possible afterwards. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clinton; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Scott and western Clinton Counties through 430 PM CDT At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bennett, or 9 miles east of Tipton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wheatland around 410 PM CDT. Calamus around 415 PM CDT. Grand Mound and Donahue around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Long Grove, DeWitt and McCausland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cumberland, Edgecombe, Hoke, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cumberland; Edgecombe; Hoke; Sampson; Scotland; Wayne; Wilson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Scotland, Wilson, Hoke, Wayne, Sampson, Cumberland and Edgecombe Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-29 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river and at the following locations in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks have caused lowland flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest on the Wabash is at Covington, while the crest on the White is at Edwardsport. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Covington. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, A few county roads begin to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. The first cottage upstream from U.S. 136 bridge may become isolated by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Saturday was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday afternoon and continue falling to 11.2 feet Tuesday, April 5. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY PRYOR AND NORTHERN BIGHORN MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 2 feet with higher amounts on north-facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

