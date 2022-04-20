Freeze Warning issued for Granville, Person, Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-29 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river and at the following locations in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks have caused lowland flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest on the Wabash is at Covington, while the crest on the White is at Edwardsport. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Covington. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, A few county roads begin to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. The first cottage upstream from U.S. 136 bridge may become isolated by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Saturday was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday afternoon and continue falling to 11.2 feet Tuesday, April 5. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN ・ 29 DAYS AGO