Freeze Warning issued for Granville, Person, Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Northern Scott County in east central Iowa Southern Clinton County in east central Iowa * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sherman Park, or 14 miles northeast of Durant, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grand Mound and Donahue around 410 PM CDT. Eldridge and Long Grove around 415 PM CDT. DeWitt, Scott County Park, Park View and Clinton County Fairgrounds around 420 PM CDT. McCausland and Malone around 425 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camanche, Princeton, Cordova, Low Moor, Folletts, Rock Creek Marina and Campground, Rock Creek Park, Clinton Municipal Airport, Princeton Wildlife Area and Elvira. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Comments / 0