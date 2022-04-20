ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Wanted Fugitive Arrested In Washington Co.

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted by police in Ohio is now in jail following a standoff in Washington County.

Police, including SWAT officers, surrounded a home in Claysville and arrested Nicholas Geryak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hSMF_0fEMuM0q00

Geryak had been wanted in the Cleveland area on robbery and auto theft charges.

Comments / 1

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday

SHARON, Vt. (WEAU) - A man who is wanted for arrest in Wisconsin is in custody in Vermont. WCAX-TV reports that 32-year-old Christopher Herricks, who is also known as Christopher Gokey, was arrested Saturday just before 10 p.m. and is accused of threatening a family member with a knife in Sharon, Vt., according to Vermont State Police.
SHARON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, PA
City
Claysville, PA
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Washington, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says that he believes there were multiple shooters involved in the mass shooting in East Allegheny. Police are asking anyone who has any videos or photos of the shooting or any information to contact them. Police are thankful for the cooperation from the community coming forward with information that will help solve these crimes. If you have any videos or photographs you believe might assist with the investigation, please up upload them here: https://t.co/xe3SEZ3oia https://t.co/lqBzDrUPDI — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 17, 2022 WHAT HAPPENED? Overnight, 2 juveniles died, and 8 victims were injured by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Robbery#Police#Swat#Washington Co#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Teen Invited To Party Says It Was Supposed To Be Big Spring Break Celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager invited to the Airbnb party that turned deadly in Pittsburgh over the weekend said it was supposed to be a big spring break celebration. Rayonhna Hextall said word of the party got out earlier this month and she was invited but did not go. Mathew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown were shot and killed on Sunday in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood at the house party. Eight others were injured. Hextall knew Steffy-Ross and is still in shock. “He was a nice person,” she said. “He just started making music, start rapping. That’s just sad. He was always...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sandusky Register

Sandusky, Huron men arrested in burglary incident

NORWALK — Three people were booked into the Huron County Jail Sunday relating to a burglary investigation. The Norwalk Police Department executed three separate search warrants on Sunday. Police began an investigation after receiving a report of a burglary at a Spring Street apartment on Friday. Items stolen from...
NORWALK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Calling On Witnesses To Come Forward With Information Regarding Party Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say two teenagers have died and eight other people were shot early on Sunday morning in this Easter tragedy. Up and down the street, people say they’re numb and still trying to figure out what could have happened to make someone do this. RELATED STORIES: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues ‘Lifetime Ban’ Against Person Who Booked Property Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never Again’ ‘There Were Bullets Everywhere’: East Allegheny Neighbors Describe Mass Shooting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Sources Paint Picture Of What Led Up To Deadly Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are putting pieces of the puzzle together after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh. In the aftermath of the shooting, police investigators are left to pick up the pieces and reconstruct the event in an effort to find the shooters. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert told Your Day Pittsburgh on Tuesday that investigators are working around the clock. “Our detectives are working non-stop, talking to people, reviewing video, doing everything they can do to piece everything that happened together and ultimately bring those responsible to justice,” he said. With the help of police sources, KDKA has put together...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Coach Who Knew Teenagers At Party Said They’re Traumatized

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A coach and mentor of several people at the party on the North Side spoke out and shared a message of concern after the mass shooting killed two teens and injured nine others. Jamal Woodson said as soon as he heard the news of the shooting he immediately called a list of his former players who he thought may have been at the party. Three players were and he said thankfully, they all made it out safely but described a harrowing scene. “It sounded like a war going on,” Woodson said. Woodson described the moment his former players...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man in custody after 11-hour standoff in Jeannette

JEANNETTE, Pa. — An 11-hour standoff between Westmoreland County authorities and 49-year-old Jesse McCurdy ended just after 5 a.m. Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies launched flash-bang grenades and tear gas through the windows of his South Good Street home. “It’s sad what happened, but I hope that he’s alright...
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy