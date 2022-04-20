ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Breadless Opens in Detroit

By Megan Kirk
michiganchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo: Marc Howland, CEO, LaTresha ‘LC’ Howland, co-founder & chief communications officer and Ryan Eli Salter, co-founder and chief product officer of Breadless) There is a string of new businesses launching across the city, but one aims to show Detroit residents the healthy side of dining out. Breadless features a menu...

michiganchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Things are getting blue in Detroit

It is one of the most recognized looks in the world. The Blue Man Group has wowed audiences across the globe, and now they’re coming to Detroit with their exhilarating show. The Blue Man group’s captain, Adam Zuick, joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to discuss what it’s like to be a part of the show.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tubby’s/Just Baked opening 4 new stores in Metro Detroit, expanding in Michigan

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Tubby’s/Just Baked is opening several new stores in Metro Detroit this year, with plans to open several more across the state. Tubby’s/Just Baked opened a new location Lake Orion in January, and is planning to open four more in Metro Detroit -- in Livonia, Southfield, Detroit, and Dearborn Heights -- this spring.
DETROIT, MI
Mashed

The Detroit Hot Dog Feud That's Been Raging For Decades

As long as people have been on this planet there have been feuds. Whether it was the Hatfield family versus the McCoy family feud of the late 1800s, the Pazzi family versus the Medici family of Florence, Italy back in the 1400s, or even rivals Michael and Fredo Corleone in the classic film "The Godfather," real or fictional — mankind seems to foster more than a slight interest in feuds. While obviously, an "us versus them" mentality is not a good mindset to have, we at least take comfort in knowing that no one would get into a rivalry over something so simple as a hot dog, right? Well allegedly, in downtown Detroit, Michigan there are two hot dog stands that have been nursing a grudge against one another that's as red hot as the franks it serves.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
State
New York State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Lc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
100.7 WITL

A Look At Old Michigan Supermarkets

In diggin’ up photos of old general stores and grocers, it got me wondering about supermarkets. Were these over-glorified, mammothly-garish, overstuffed grocery stores a product of the 1950s? Were any large supermarkets around before that? The answer is yes. Many items in the early incarnations of general & grocery...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morris Day gets ready to perform in Detroit

Morris Day is known for songs like “Jungle Love” and “777-9311,″ and now the musician is bringing his style, flair and energy filled performance back to Detroit. Morris Day and The Time will be performing at Motor City Casino’s Sound Board on Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m.. Day appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the upcoming show. He said fans can expect them to “be cool” and to “rip it up.” Day said playing in Detroit is very special for them because he says their records really broke in Detroit back in 1981.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy