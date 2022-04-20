ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

East Bay Regional Park District Hosting Meeting On Fate Of Jewel Lake

SFGate
 2 days ago

The East Bay Regional Park District is trying to figure out what to do with Jewel Lake and wants your input. Between sediment build-up from Wildcat Creek and climate change-propelled drought, the lake is more like a marsh these days. The district is holding a public meeting Thursday via...

www.sfgate.com

KRON4 News

Contra Costa County introduces water restrictions

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – The rain we got late last year and the small amounts of showers from this year haven’t been enough to address the ongoing drought. So instead, the Contra Costa Water District is now calling for customers to conserve 15% compared to what they used in 2020. The board voted this […]
Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
Eater

Shake Shack Adds to Its Bay Area Empire With 2 New Locations

The People love a Shake Shack, and now the New York-based chain has plans to bring more ShackBurgers to the Bay Area: SFGATE reports Shake Shack is set to open new locations at both Stonestown Galleria and Bay Street Emeryville. Another possible location in Walnut Creek is unconfirmed, but the company is noticeably advertising jobs for a restaurant at that spot on the Shake Shack website.
Refugio Garcia

Contra Costa County to impose water restrictions, surcharge amid statewide drought

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Contra Costa County to comply with Governor’s order on imposing drought restrictions. Contra Costa County, along with numerous other Bay Area counties are complying with Governor Gavin Newsom’s order for increased water conservation, asking residents to reduce water usage by 15% compared to levels used in 2020, East Bay Times reports.
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area weather: Rain, lightning, thunder and even hail

BURLINGAME, Calif. - The Bay Area is seeing its share of weather on Thursday with rain, lightning, thunder and possibly even hail in the forecast. In Burlingame, for example, the rain was pounding down on the freeway early in the morning and standing water was pounding on US 101. Heavy...
purewow.com

12 National Parks Within Driving Distance of San Francisco

Looking for an outdoor escape with plenty of room to roam and no shortage of spectacular scenery? You’re in luck. From San Francisco, you’re within driving distance of 12 national parks, monuments and museums. Check out our list, from closest to farthest from downtown SF, and get ready to hit the road.
Eater

People Keep Speculating This Iconic Bay Area Tiki Bar Is Closing. It’s Not.

For the better part of a century, people have flocked to the East Bay’s location of Trader Vic’s, the international restaurant chain known for being the potential birthplace of the mai tai. The 87-year-old tiki bar remains vigilantly open on a little spit of land facing San Francisco from the East Bay — but fans can barely seem to keep one important fact straight: is the restaurant open or closed? Berkeleyside has covered this closure rumor mill, starting in 2019, and recently confirms the bar is indeed still open.
SFGate

Police Close Hillside Boulevard Due To Investigation

COLMA (BCN) Colma police have closed Hillside Boulevard early Wednesday between Serramonte and Lawndale boulevards due to a police investigation. Police urge the public to avoid the area and provide no further information in a 5:29 a.m. tweet. This is a developing story and more details will be shared when...
CBS San Francisco

‘Earthquake Shacks’ Built In 1906 Aftermath May Provide Lessons For San Francisco Housing Woes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Monday marked the 116th anniversary of the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco, and while a mighty city has risen from those ashes, some remnants of that time have survived and may hold lessons for the housing problems we face today. You’ll find them in all parts of the city. They’re usually the smallest home on the block but they represent a big part of San Francisco’s past. After the earthquake and fire wiped out most of the city, it faced a catastrophic housing crisis. Homeless people were living in tents on the streets and officials were...
