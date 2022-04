The Southern California pairing of the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers is a rivalry. The Padres see it as their No. 1 rivalry. The Dodgers do not. Historically, dating back to their days in New York, the Dodgers justifiably see the San Francisco Giants as their chief rival. For some reason, this became an issue with the Padres last season.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO