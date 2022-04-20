ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Wood Ducks rally for five in 6-4 win over Fireflies

By John Kocsis Jr., Columbia Fireflies
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xF91I_0fEMkzmZ00

COLUMBIA, SC – The Columbia Fireflies couldn’t deal a knockout blow early in Tuesday’s game at Segra Park, and allowed the Down East Wood Ducks to score five unanswered runs on the way to a 6-4 loss in the series opener.

Ben Hernandez started the game strong, allowing a single run through the first three frames. Then he allowed three straight to reach in the third and was lifted, ceding three runs in 3.2 innings of work. Heribert Garcia (L, 1-1) came in to stop the scoring in the fourth and offered 3.1 innings of relief while only allowing a pair of hits. One of those hits happened to be a solo homer from Marcus Smith that made it a 5-4 ballgame in the top of the seventh.

Abimelec Ortiz reached on a fielding error from Edgar Martinez in the eighth to score Alejandro Osuna for Down East and draw the visiting team’s lead to 6-4.

Down East gifted the Fireflies their first two runs of the game. The starter, Gavin Collyer, only recorded a pair of outs before leaving the game. He walked four batters and allowed Yaswel De Los Santos and Edgar Martinez to score and give the Fireflies a 2-0 lead without recording a hit.

Columbia added to their run total in the second when Carter Jensen hit a base knock to right-center to bring home De Los Santos again and increase the home lead to 3-1. Columbia’s final run came off Guillermo Quintana’s second homer of the season, a solo blast to left in the third.

Columbia continues its series with Down East Wednesday at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Southpaw Noah Cameron (0-0, 5.14 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Down East counters with righty Brandon Webb (2-0, 2.19 ERA)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Three arrested, charged in Jacksonville bank break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after officials said they broke into a bank and stole a vehicle in Jacksonville on Thursday. Christopher Rhodes, 25, of Pacer Lane in Jacksonville was arrested along with Michael Bonnette, 20, of Pony Farm Road, in Jacksonville and Jamari Bonds, 21, of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Offense erupts in 10-1 win over Woodies

COLUMBIA, SC – The Fireflies used a five-run third and back-to-back homers in the sixth to capture their first win of the series 10-1 vs the Down East Wood Ducks Thursday night at Segra Park. Columbia cracked the score column first, notching five consecutive hits in the bottom of the third inning to get some […]
COLUMBIA, SC
MLive.com

Ex-Tiger outfielder pitches Cleveland to win

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Anthony Gose picked up his first big-league pitching win on Wednesday as the Cleveland Guardians beat the White Sox 2-1. Gose came on in relief in the fifth inning and retired all five batters he faced, striking out four, including back-to-back strikeouts in the fifth with the tying run in scoring position.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 21, 2022: Liover Peguero collects 5 hits in Altoona sweep

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 7-7) was clobbered by Columbus (Guardians), 12-5. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-1, 8.18) gave up four runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings. RHP Brad Case (11.12) was lit up for seven runs on seven hits with two walks in 1.1 innings. LF Anthony Alford (.25), rehabbing a wrist injury, homered for the second straight day. He went 1 for 2 with two walks. CF Travis Swaggerty (.231) went 2 for 4 with his first homer, a two-run shot. 2B Rodolfo Castro (.308) went 1 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bangor Daily News

WATCH: Massive brawl breaks out at Sea Dogs baseball game in Portland

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lived up to their name Thursday night during their Class AA Eastern League game against the Portland Sea Dogs as a brawl broke out between the two teams in the bottom of the third inning at Hadlock Field in Portland. Rumble Ponies pitcher Marcel Renteria hit...
PORTLAND, ME
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 20, 2022: Anthony Alford homers in Indy win

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 7-6) moved back over .500 with a 5-3 win over Columbus (Guardians). LF Anthony Alford (.167), on a rehab assignment with a wrist injury, went 1 for 4 with a home run. RF Cal Mitchell (.372) went 3 for 4 with a stolen base. LC Canaan Smith-Njigba (.235) went 1 for 3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a steal. 1B Mason Martin (.333) went 1 for 2 with a double, a walk and a stolen base.RHP Osvaldo Bido (3.97) started and gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks in four innings. RHP Eric Hanhold (1-0, 5.79) pitched a scoreless fifth to earn the win.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Carolina

Three people in South Carolina win big during recent Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball officials announced that three people in South Carolina won thousands of dollars from Monday night’s drawing. Officials said the big winner was someone in Greenville who won $500,000 from a Double Play ticket purchased from a Publix Super Market on Pelham Road. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Webb
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Fireflies#Sc#The Down East Wood Ducks#De Los Santos
WNCT

Nash County school bus driver wins Corvette Stingray plus $100,000

RALEIGH, N.C. – When Hattie Orozco of Bailey finishes driving her school bus route, she will soon be stepping from the school bus into a new Corvette® Stingray™, a prize she won in addition to $100,000 in a lottery second-chance drawing. Orozco, 63, said she knew she won the $100,000 prize in the second-chance drawing, […]
RALEIGH, NC
WEAR

Wahoos get first home win behind red-hot Jerar Encarnacion

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- In their fifth try, the Blue Wahoos claimed their first home victory of the young season, rallying to beat the Montgomery Biscuits, 6-4. The Wahoos fell behind the Biscuits, 4-1 in the top of the 6th inning when Montgomery's Hill Alexander homered. But the Wahoos tied the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WNCT

People & Places: N.C. Baseball Museum in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re a baseball fan, you may be familiar with the names Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Gaylord Perry and Buck Leonard. All three of these stellar athletes are Eastern North Carolina natives that are now inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. You’ll also find their careers enshrined locally. CLICK HERE […]
WILSON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Chronicle

Two Logger Pitchers Combine to No-Hit Cardinals

WINLOCK — Senior Dylan Zigler and freshman Lisa Liddell combined for a no-hitter as Onalaska raced past Winlock, 19-1, in four innings during a rain-filled Central 2B League game in Winlock on Thursday. The Loggers plated three or more runs in all four innings, tallying 13 total hits on...
WINLOCK, WA
WNCT

Ole Miss’ Joiner, La Salle’s Clark transfer to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State is adding Mississippi transfer Jarkel Joiner and La Salle transfer Jack Clark. The school announced both additions Friday. Joiner is a 6-foot-1 guard with one year of eligibility remaining. He had played two seasons at Cal State Bakersfield, then sat out a season before playing two seasons at […]
RALEIGH, NC
Chronicle

Inconsistency on the Mound Dooms T-Birds Against Selah

Tumwater Pitching — Overbay 1 IP, 0 hits, 2 K; Oram 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, K, BB; Ramsey 0.2 IP, 4 ER, 6 BB; Gaither 1.1 IP, 1 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Thompson 0.1 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER, 2 BB; Highlights — Lowery 1-1, 3 RBIs; Orr 2-2, run, RBI;
SELAH, WA
WNCT

WNCT

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy