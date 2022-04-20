Annual bike safety program resumes

ELKHART — The Elkhart Noon Kiwanis Club in partnership with the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo and Lacasa Inc. will host the 2nd Annual Bike Safety Rodeo (Racing for Safety), an interactive bicycle and pedestrian safety course educating students in grades K-6.

This event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, at Pierre Moran Middle School, and it is free to the public. Students are encouraged to register before the event to receive a free helmet.