Internal discussions on LeBron James' future have not taken place yet?

 2 days ago
The marriage between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (33-49) is at a tenuous point. James has only one season left on his contract, and while he can sign a two-year extension in August, it's unclear whether he will. "Based on my conversations with people who have a strong sense of such things, it's clear James is considering playing out this contract rather than signing a two-year extension this summer," Sam Amick of The Athletic recently wrote. "… [James] could go back to the year-by-year approach he perfected in his second Cleveland stop." Sources at Klutch Sports insist those internal discussions on James' future haven't taken place yet. However, James was non-committal after his exit meeting with the team last week.

Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

45 tonight for Butler ties for third-most in a Heat playoff game, four shy of LeBron’s record at Brooklyn in 2014. – 10:13 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler playoff career high:

45 PTS

5 REB

5 AST

15-25 FG

4-7 3P

He joins LeBron and DWade as the only Heat players with a 45-point playoff game. pic.twitter.com/32aW6npaJA10:03 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Jimmy Butler now has the same number of 40-point playoff games with the Heat as LeBron James (3). – 9:56 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Jimmy Butler now has 2 career 40-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games in the playoffs with the Heat.

That matches Dwyane Wade and LeBron James for the most in franchise postseason history. – 9:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

It might just be the sleeve, or the aggression, but Jimmy Butler again offering somewhat of a LeBron look. – 9:04 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Topics include Malik Monk’s potential, the Lakers coaching search, LeBron’s future in L.A., Clippers shadenfreude, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Ken Griffey Jr. rooting for LeBron and his son si.com/nba/heat/miami…3:14 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast. We discuss Malik Monk’s growth potential, whether it makes sense to extend LeBron, and too much schadenfreude from Lakers fans towards the Clippers’ play-in loss. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Mavericks hit 22 3s, which is tied for the fourth-most ever in a playoff game. Only the LeBron Cavaliers (2016 and 2017) and Harden Rockets (2020) have ever hit more in a playoff game. (via @Basketball-Reference) – 10:58 PM

Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm

Don’t know that the Raptors recover from this emotionally to make a stand in Toronto. Philly has done to the Raptors what LeBron/Cleveland used to do. – 9:17 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

‘Lakers Talk’ tonight starts at 7p…

-What Russ trade makes most sense?

-Is extending Lebron a good idea for both sides?

-Who would you like to see as next Laker head coach?

Guest: Front Office Insider for ESPN, @Bobby Marks

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Sam Presti on LeBron giving Presti kudos: “It’s all about the players. Nobody would be saying anything about the Thunder if it wasn’t for Reggie, for Serge, for Steven, Domas…

The central force for talking about the Thunder is the players.” – 4:03 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Kyrie should’ve simply pulled a LeBron and demanded 18,000 disrespectful fans be escorted from the building… – 3:04 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Per our NBA awards poll among media members, LeBron James will make the All-NBA 3rd Team this year.

That would be his 18th All-NBA selection.

No other player has more than 15. – 2:18 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over the last five seasons combined, Nikola Jokic has more assists than Chris Paul or LeBron James.

And Jokic has more rebounds than Giannis or Embiid. – 11:19 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

LeBron James likes the Heat’s player development program #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…10:36 AM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Players with 30 points, 10 assists and 75% shooting in a playoff game…

Last 4 instances:

Chris Paul (Sunday)

LeBron James (2020)

Chris Paul (2014)

Michael Jordan (1991) – 9:22 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

You can’t be better than Chris Paul has been for the first 7 possessions of the 4th quarter. LeBron v. Detroit comes to mind because it lasted longer. Wow Chris Paul unfathomable performance – 11:16 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Tatum’s layup was 7th time Celtics won playoff game at buzzer. They trail only Lakers in this category

Most Game-Winning Buzzer Beaters in Playoffs

NBA History

Lakers 8

Celtics 7

LeBron 5

Cavs 5

Bulls 5

Jordan 3

No other player/team has more than 2 – 9:15 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

giannis pulling up like that less than 2 mins in almost as disrespectful as kyrie throwing it off the backboard to lebron on the opening possession of the series against the raptors – 6:45 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Al Horford so BIG for the #Celtics today!

And, for 35+ year old players with at least 20 p, 15 r, .600 fg in a playoff game — Al today, Lebron 2020, Duncan 2013, Wilt 5 times.

That’s good company. H/t Dick Lipe – 6:40 PM

Roland Lazenby @lazenby

But it would be nice to see Phil and LeBron James talking on a regular basis. They could teach each other some things. – 8:36 AM

Based on my conversations with people who have a strong sense of such things, it's clear James is considering playing out this contract rather than signing a two-year extension this summer. If flexibility and freedom are the goals here, James (who is owed $44.4 million next season) could go back to the year-by-year approach he perfected in his second Cleveland stop. -via The Athletic / April 12, 2022

Melissa Rohlin: Rob Pelinka when asked about the possibility of LeBron James signing a contract extension: "I cant talk about his future contract status, but the feeling is that he loves being a Laker and sees this as a longterm home and that's been made loud and clear." -via Twitter @melissarohlin / April 11, 2022

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James says that the collective bargaining agreement has not allowed him and Rich Paul to discuss a contract extension for him with Rob Pelinka and the Lakers yet. He says when those conversations are allowed to occur by the CBA, they will be had. -via Twitter @mcten / April 11, 2022

