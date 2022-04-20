Freeze Warning issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Cumberland, Dinwiddie by NWS
Effective: 2022-04-20 02:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible...
Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cumberland; Edgecombe; Hoke; Sampson; Scotland; Wayne; Wilson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Scotland, Wilson, Hoke, Wayne, Sampson, Cumberland and Edgecombe Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-03-28 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Accomack; Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Chesapeake; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland; York Increased Fire Danger today Minimum relative humidity values will become critical and decrease to around 15 to 20 percent over the Piedmont and 20 to 30 percent closer to the coast this afternoon. Additionally, westerly winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, are expected to occur from mid-morning through the afternoon. Increased fire danger will result. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly. Virginia residents are reminded that open burning is prohibited before 4 pm each day through April 30th.
Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-03-27 02:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Bradley; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Roane; Sequatchie; Union FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Effective: 2022-03-25 03:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset LOCALLY SLIPPERY TRAVEL POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY MORNING Locally slippery roads and walkways will be possible through early this morning as rain moves in and temperatures hover near the freezing mark. Conditions will improve after sunrise as temperatures quickly warm. Please use caution if traveling early this morning.
Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Protect pets. Target Area: Bladen; Inland Pender; Robeson FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 31 degrees expected. * WHERE...Robeson, Bladen and Inland Pender Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas may remain just above freezing, but known cooler areas are likely to drop below freezing.
Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Pamlico FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Pamlico County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-03-24 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Robeson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Robeson, western Bladen, southwestern Brunswick, Columbus and Horry Counties through 430 AM EDT At 355 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms roughly extending from near Fair Bluff to near Bayboro to near Nixonville. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Myrtle Beach, Conway, North Myrtle Beach, Whiteville, Surfside Beach, Sunset Beach, Myrtle Beach Airport, Little River, Socastee, Red Hill, Springmaid Pier, North Myrtle Beach Airport, Iredell, Carolina Shores, Tabor City, Loris, Chadbourn, Calabash, Bladenboro and Bethel. This includes the following highways US Route 17 in Brunswick County between mile markers 1 and 13. SC Highway 31 between mile markers 5 and 24. SC Highway 22 between mile markers 5 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Inland Onslow; Jones; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Northern Craven; Pamlico; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-03-26 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create dangerous fire behavior. Target Area: Alamance; Anson; Chatham; Cumberland; Davidson; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Orange; Person; Randolph; Richmond; Sampson; Scotland; Stanly; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS WILL RESULT IN HIGH FIRE DANGER THROUGH THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR DANGEROUS FIRE BEHAVIOR FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NC The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of central NC, which is in effect until 9 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...All of central NC. * TIMING...Through 9 PM EDT this evening. * WINDS...Westerly sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts mostly between 30 and 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Between 15 and 20 percent over the southern Piedmont and Sandhills of NC and between 20 and 25 percent elsewhere. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s to mid 60s. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control in these conditions.
Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Duplin; Greene; Lenoir; Martin; Pitt FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Duplin, Lenoir and Greene Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Lauderdale; Limestone; Madison FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-03-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford WINTRY WEATHER TO RETURN TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT .A series of low pressure systems will affect the advisory area tonight through Thursday night. The result will be a messy mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch at lower elevations, and up to one third of an inch between 1 and 3 thousand feet. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow and ice covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The mixed precipitation will turn mostly to plain rain midday Thursday
Effective: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Murray; Walker; Whitfield FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray and Chattooga Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 5 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions may damage crops, other sensitive vegetation.
Effective: 2022-04-22 16:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dundy THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE DUNDY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. RESIDENTS OF BENKELMAN, NEBRASKA NEED TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY FROM MAIN STREET AND EAST OF TOWN NORTH OF THE RAILROAD DUE TO AN UNCONTAINED WILD FIRE.
Effective: 2022-04-22 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Saturday afternoon at 230 PM CDT. Target Area: Cedar The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Sac River near Caplinger Mills affecting Cedar County. .Heavy rainfall received Wednesday afternoon caused the Sac River to rise above flood stage. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sac River near Caplinger Mills. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, minor Flooding occurs at the gage site. The campground at Caplinger Mills floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this afternoon to 13.3 feet and then begin rising this evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
Effective: 2022-04-22 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Rock Island The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Northern Scott County in east central Iowa Southern Clinton County in east central Iowa * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sherman Park, or 14 miles northeast of Durant, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grand Mound and Donahue around 410 PM CDT. Eldridge and Long Grove around 415 PM CDT. DeWitt, Scott County Park, Park View and Clinton County Fairgrounds around 420 PM CDT. McCausland and Malone around 425 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camanche, Princeton, Cordova, Low Moor, Folletts, Rock Creek Marina and Campground, Rock Creek Park, Clinton Municipal Airport, Princeton Wildlife Area and Elvira. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clinton; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Scott and western Clinton Counties through 430 PM CDT At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bennett, or 9 miles east of Tipton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wheatland around 410 PM CDT. Calamus around 415 PM CDT. Grand Mound and Donahue around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Long Grove, DeWitt and McCausland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
