Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Baylee Despot is the former girlfriend of Matthew Queen. On Thursday in the Matthew Queen trial they released text messages between Despot and her friend, Jessica Vesley-Gilbert. The two friends met in jail back in 2016. Jessica sent a message that said, "what's wrong with your phone?" Baylee responded by saying, "I F***** up and I need to disappear for a little while [sic]. Can't use this phone anymore. ill [sic] call when I get a new number."

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO