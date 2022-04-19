ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Delta Theta Epsilon selling succulents TODAY and tomorrow

By Grace Wozniak
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Theta Epsilon is hosting our annual Succulent Sale!. Buy a succulent...

The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
WAVY News 10

Best cactus and succulent soil

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Growing healthy cactuses and succulents takes patience, a lot of sunlight and the right kind of soil. It can cause a bit of a headache for green thumbs used to indoor foliage plants. But armed with the right soil mixtures, you’ll have cactuses blooms and flower spikes to look forward to every year. If you’re looking for high-quality cactus soil at an affordable price, the Sun Gro Horticulture Black Gold Cactus Mix is the top choice.
GARDENING
Lakeland Gazette

10 Changes DeSantis Has Ordered For Disney World

Florida legislature has revoked Disney’s self-governing status which means that some bold new changes are on the way. Disneyland in California will remain a popular site for human trafficking but the Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL is going to experience a dramatic overhaul. Take a look at these...
ORLANDO, FL
Grice Connect

Statesboro Golf Carts Annual Spring Tent Sale Saturday

Join Statesboro Golf Carts (SGC) on Saturday, April 23rd for their Annual Spring Tent Event from 9 AM to 3 PM. SGC will be out at their new location located off the bypass right behind Lowe’s Hardware. Unbeatable deals with tons of new inventory that won’t last long!
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR

