A two-year makeover of the Guinavah-Malibu Campground in Logan Canyon is slated to begin this summer, officials say, after the site has degraded from decades of use. Cache National Forest District Ranger Jennefer Parker said the facilities in the campground — including the stone amphitheater originally constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s — will be preserved and enhanced. According to a newsletter from the Forest Service, the revitalization of camp sites, roads, restrooms and signage will address safety issues associated with degradation while modernizing amenities for visitors.

LOGAN, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO