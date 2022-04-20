ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tremonton, UT

Community Calendar — April 20, 2022

Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Box Elder Chamber annual banquetThe Box Elder Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards banquet and auction starting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 22 in the Box Elder County Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton. Tickets are $50 for individuals or $500 for a table sponsorship (includes...

Herald-Journal

Farmers market coming to downtown Tremonton

Farmers markets have become a mainstay in Logan, Brigham City and all along the Wasatch Front, and now Tremonton is getting one of its own. Starting in May, Midland Square will host a farmers market on the first Saturday of every month. While much of the focus will be on locally grown and produced foods from small family outfits, the market is also meant to showcase local artists, performers and craftspeople.
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
Herald-Journal

Paris City Receives Road Study Grant

Kyle Jones, project engineer for HLE (Harper-Leavitt Engineering), Inc. announced at the Paris City Council meeting April 19, 2022, that the city has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for a road study. Jones added that he will provide the city a list of companies who can conduct the study.
Herald-Journal

The NRA Foundation Awards $3900 to the Bear Lake County 4-H Program

The NRA Foundation has awarded the Bear Lake County 4-H Program a grant totaling $3900 to fund a new pistol program as well as build the rifle and archery programs. "We are very excited to add a pistol curriculum to our shooting sports program "said Maryanne Stevens, 4-H Program Coordinator, "and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community."
Calhoun County Journal

YMCA Spring 5K in Calhoun County

Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
Daily Local News

Phoenixville YMCA hosts Spring Festival and Pickleball Tournament April 23

PHOENIXVILLE — For the first time ever, the Phoenixville YMCA will hold its own Pickleball Tournamentcoupled with a Spring Festival for spectators and community members alike. Festivities will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Phoenixville YMCA, 400 E. Pothouse Road Phoenixville, PA 19460. During...
Herald-Journal

State Grant Enhances Paris Elementary School Library

A large sign on the wall of the Paris Elementary School (PES) library says, “I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book.”. And students now have greater opportunity to read good books because of a $5,000 grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICFL), according to media aid Lindy Stock. She said this is the second time PES has been awarded this grant money.
Herald-Journal

Meet the Candidate: Wynn Olsen

Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner. Professional Or Personal Background: I worked for 28 years in the phosphate industry in Soda, then 18 years for Bear Lake County Road and Bridge where I retired. I have served 14 years in the Bennington Water District where I presently serve as president. I have served 7 years on the Bear Lake County Fairboard and now serve as chairman. I have heavily supported the agriculture way of life in our county and support many ag related activities today such as High School Rodeo and FFA.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Chanute resident celebrates her 111th birthday

CHANUTE, Kan. — A Chanute resident is celebrating a milestone. Margaret Hollenshead celebrated her 111th birthday. For her birthday she was accompanied by friends, family, and a local school choir who came to sing to her. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Herald-Journal

Historic Guinavah-Malibu Campground, amphitheater slated for renovation

A two-year makeover of the Guinavah-Malibu Campground in Logan Canyon is slated to begin this summer, officials say, after the site has degraded from decades of use. Cache National Forest District Ranger Jennefer Parker said the facilities in the campground — including the stone amphitheater originally constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s — will be preserved and enhanced. According to a newsletter from the Forest Service, the revitalization of camp sites, roads, restrooms and signage will address safety issues associated with degradation while modernizing amenities for visitors.
Western Iowa Today

Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund donates to Kiwanis bike helmet project

(Atlantic) The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund donated $500 to the Kiwanis bike helmet project. “We have teamed up with the Kiwanis on this project for years because it holds a special place in our hearts,” said Melanie Petty. “Trevor was one of the first recipients of a bike helmet when they started this program. What an amazing gift they have provided 3rd graders over the years!”
Herald-Journal

■ Rural Route News - April 20, 2022

The Franklin Stake, under the direction of President Darin Dransfield, hosted an Easter Interfaith Music Fireside for the community for a musical celebration of Easter on Friday, April 9, at the Franklin Stake Center. Each of the 11 Franklin Stake wards participated by having a children’s choir from the Whitney Ward who sang “The Miracle,” a quartet sang, a string quartet (violin, cello, and piano), played the songs “This Is the Christ,” I Stand All Amazed,” “The Resurrected Lord,” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” to name a few numbers performed, outlined Jennifer Hobbs, Stake Music Coordinator. “It was an hour of a mixture of musical talent to celebrate Easter and of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Hobbs. Members of the Mennonite Church also performed three spiritual songs after the innovation was given by Steve Martin of the Mennonite Church. They sang a cappella “Here Is Love,” “A Beautiful Life,” and “Our Savior Will Come Once More Upon the Life.” President Dransfield gave some remarks about Easter. After the performance, there was an enjoyable time of a social gathering and mingling.
Herald-Journal

■ Developing Town: Pink Ladies and the nursing home

Editorial Note: Part 268 of a series of further developments that have impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1971-1976; Nursing Home Notes, 1972-6; Memories of Judy Priestley, LaNae Orbin, Todd Thomas. When the Franklin County Commissioners and county hospital staff met in March of 1971 the decision was made to...
Herald-Journal

Bear Lake School Board meeting

Working to create greater community involvement and pride in the success of area young people was a major topic at the Bear Lake School District board meeting April 12, 2022. As reported last month, the school board is implementing a five-year strategic plan with a goal of increasing participation and cooperation among board members, teachers, students, parents, and the tax-paying public.
Herald-Journal

Post employees spruce up Tremonton food pantry

Visit the Tremonton Community Food Pantry on any given day, and you’re likely to see something from Post Consumer Brands on the shelves. One of the largest employers in Tremonton, Post has a longstanding relationship with the pantry stretching back to when the company opened a cereal plant in town nearly two decades ago.
Herald-Journal

■ Preston Posts - April 20, 2022

April and Jeremy Lopez and their two children ages 8 and 2 carry on their parents and grandparents family traditions. On the Saturday before Easter Sunday, they plant jelly beans in the ground by their house. That night they colored hardboiled eggs that they eat as deviled eggs for dinner on Easter. On Easter Sunday they usually have a special breakfast of pancakes, bacon, and eggs, but this year they went to their church’s first buffet breakfast prior to their church worship service at the Grace Fellowship Church.
Herald-Journal

Meet the Candidate :Heber J. Dunford

Professional Or Personal Background: I have a background in ranching, real-estate and appraisal, recreation, property management, and transportation. These experiences have all given me a unique view of the needs that currently affect us all in the Bear Lake Valley. Why Are You Running For Office: I have a deep...
