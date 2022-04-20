Library Star Gazing Party

The Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of a unique group of merging galaxies that provides a glimpse into processes in the early universe. The five galaxies, known as the Hickson Compact Group (HCG) 40, are in the process of merging into a single entity, a process that will be complete roughly a billion years from now, Hubble officials said in a statement. The officials released the image in anticipation of the venerable telescope's 32nd anniversary, which occurs on Sunday (April 24).
The incident occurred more than a month ago at this point, but in early April 2022 a popular Google search term had users wondering: What happened to the moon on March 4, 2022? Let's take a closer look at the collision that has space experts concerned. Article continues below advertisement.
A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Earth will be graced with a springtime planetary parade of five planets throughout April 2022. Astronomers will have multiple chances to spot Venus, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus in the sky. It’s an inspiring time for budding astronomers to get a great look at some of our solar system’s inhabitants.
Recently declassified data has shown that an interstellar object spectacularly exploded over Earth in 2014. The fireball from the event was witnessed over the skies of Papua New Guinea but further analysis of the event couldn't be completed until the data was opened up for wider study. The object. officially...
Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found within our solar system, a group of scientists conducted a study on the object in 2019. They found that it was most likely the first interstellar object we had identified.
Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
Melissa Gilbert, star of the classic TV series “Little House on the Prairie” announced on Wednesday (April 20th) that her upcoming book “Back to the Prairie” is available for pre-ordering. “Hey hey hey! If you want a signed copy of my new book, you can pre-order...
STARGAZERS have not one but TWO celestial displays to look forward to in the coming days. The Lyrids meteor shower and a full pink moon will both grace night skies above the US this week. The Lyrid meteor shower is set to begin on April 14, before peaking on April...
The first solar eclipse of 2022 is less than a month away, occurring on April 30 across parts of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. — Solar eclipses: when is the next one?. — How to View a Solar Eclipse Without Damaging Your...
Louise Latham of The Waltons had quite a career and played Aunt Kate in an episode of the classic TV drama. Yet one time, she had a strong desire to be in a movie with director Alfred Hitchcock. If you got a chance to get the famed filmmaker’s attention, then you would do it. The story of how she got to Hitchcock is simply amazing.
Nearly 1,000 years ago, the moon vanished from the night sky without trace, and wasn’t seen for months on end. A team of researchers believes it knows why. The relationship between the Earth, moon and sun has been documented since the beginning of time. The welcoming golden light of the sun greets humanity and serves as the dawn of a new day, while the eerie white glow of the moon sends the human race into its nightly slumber.
My fellow moon lovers and stargazers listen up. We have the eventful Full Moon, meteor showers, and even a solar eclipse in the upcoming weeks. Mid to the end of April will be a treat to my fellow moon lovers and star-gazers! There's the arrival of April's Full Moon named Pink Moon, The Lyrid meteor shower and a Solar Eclipse will all make an appearance this month! Pretty awesome right? Here's the info.
A rare piece of space debris collided with the moon last month, causing a crater on the moon's surface, the first piece of space junk to cause a crater on the moon, according to National Geographic. Around 7:25 a.m. ET on March 4, experts estimate, a discarded rocket stage that's...
Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
UNDATED (WKRC) - Experts have discovered that the meteor that hit Earth in 2014 was from outside the solar system. Scientists originally believed that the first interstellar object that they detected, an object called 1I/'Oumuamua, was spotted in October 2017. However, when Dr. Amir Siraj and Dr. Abraham Loeb of...
A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
Early risers waking up before the crack of dawn will be rewarded with great views of the planets through the end of the month, and the daily spectacle will be even more impressive at the start of next week. Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn have lined up in the early...
Comments / 0