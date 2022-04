DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Clayton Ah Quin said he hopes his brother-in-law, James Mair, also known as JD, knows the impact he had on the community. “Your impact on not only your children, not only your wife, but the community, your church community, your city community, your family, community, every community you touched. You have impacted their lives,” said Ah Quin.

DRAPER, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO