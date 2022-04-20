ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

It’s Sandy vs. Sandy in congressional money race

By From staff reports
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3BJg_0fEMc7MG00
Republican congressional candidates Sandy Smith at left and Sandy Roberson at right have each crossed the $1 million campaign finance threshold.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNTz8_0fEMc7MG00
Democratic congressional candidate Don Davis, left, is gaining ground on primary opponent Erica Smith, right, in 2022 fundraising.

U.S. House candidates Sandy Smith and Sandy Roberson have something in common besides a first name. The Republican rivals in next month’s primary have each raised more than a million dollars in their bids to flip the 1st Congressional District from blue to red.

Smith, a Winterville businesswoman and the GOP’s 2020 nominee for the House seat, has hauled in $1,261,558.94 in campaign contributions. Roberson, the mayor of Rocky Mount, has amassed a $1,097,023.45 war chest.

First-quarter campaign finance reports on file with the Federal Election Commission show Smith raised $165,588.86 and Roberson collected $ 94,773.45 in the fundraising period beginning Jan. 1 and ending March 31. Smith’s camp spent $132,918 during that time, while Roberson reported $327,863.25 in expenditures.

While Smith leads in overall fundraising prowess, her campaign has burned through the bulk of its cash. As of March 31, Roberson was sitting on a healthy $768,134.40 reserve, while Smith reported $232,170.21 in cash on hand.

To date, GOP donors have poured more than $4 million into 1st District campaign coffers, with Roberson and Smith receiving the lion’s share of that largesse in an eight-candidate primary field.

Billy Strickland has raised $291,627 throughout the election cycle and reported $38,932 in first-quarter contributions, ending the period with $222,027.71 cash on hand.

Brad Murphy scooped up $188,843.42 in contributions, including $22,624.08 for the quarter. His campaign reported $161,818.17 in the bank as of March 31.

Brent Roberson reported $74,580 in total receipts, $15,580 in first-quarter contributions and $26,386.10 in leftover cash.

William Aiken raised $4,937.58 for the election, with $2,937.58 coming in from January to March. He reported $498.82 in cash on hand.

Ernest T. Reeves and Henry Williams reported no campaign contributions to date.

Davis leads Dems in first-quarter fundraising

State Sen. Don Davis hauled in more than $280,000 in the first-quarter fundraising period, outpacing 1st Congressional District primary opponent Erica Smith by a six-figure margin.

Davis campaign manager Emma Gore announced the strong sum in a Monday news release. Reports filed with the Federal Election Commission show Davis raised $283,192 and Smith collected $174,955.92 in the quarter that started Jan. 1 and ended March 31.

“I’m proud to have this outpouring of grassroots momentum supporting our campaign for Congress,” Davis said in the release.

Smith has raised more money overall, reporting $785,060.09 in total receipts for the election cycle compared to Davis’ total of $426,235.43. But she’s depleted much of that war chest, with FEC reports showing just $102,439.30 in remaining cash on hand. Davis’ campaign still had $323,825.38 in the bank at the quarter’s close, suggesting a last-minute advertising blitz as early voting in next month’s primary gets underway April 28.

Davis said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is among the prominent Democratic officials supporting his campaign, while Smith scored a high-profile endorsement from Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“As a born and raised eastern North Carolinian, veteran, minister and state senator, I’m fighting to get our fair share from Washington,” Davis said.

Davis and Smith account for half of the four-person Democratic primary field but are the only candidates competing in the money race. Opponents Jason Spriggs and Julian Bishop haven’t reported any campaign contributions to the FEC.

PREVIOUS INSTALLMENTS

Political Notebook: Senate candidate joins Jon Stewart to rally for veterans' bill

Political Notebook: NC Values Coalition backs Buck Newton for state Senate

Political Notebook: Butterfield, Beasley cheer Jackson's confirmation

Political Notebook: 3 congressional candidates sign term limits pledge

Political Notebook: Equality NC endorses Cooper-Suggs for state House

Political Notebook: Tillis to vote against Jackson confirmation

Political Notebook: Trump plans Selma rally to boost Budd

Political Notebook: Smith touts endorsements in US House primary

POLITICAL NOTEBOOK is a roundup of local and state political news from The Wilson Times’ reporting staff. Send tips and comments to editor@wilsontimes.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Tillis super PAC rips Cawthorn "lies"

A super PAC aligned with Sen. Thom Tillis is spending six-figures on a hard-hitting ad going after his fellow North Carolina Republican, freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn, records show. Why it matters: The ad buy is the latest sign of discontent among powerful state Republicans with the hard-right Cawthorn, who's riled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winterville, NC
Government
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Winterville, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Winterville, NC
Elections
City
Washington, NC
City
Selma, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Buck Newton
Person
Brad Murphy
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Sandy Smith
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Republican Primary#Term Limits#Democratic#U S House#Gop
Mic

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s day in court did not go great

By all indications, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-QAnon) will run for — and be elected to — a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. I say “by all indications” however, because a nascent effort to get Greene booted from the ballot in Georgia’s 14th District took a considerable step forward Friday, with the congresswoman herself taking the stand to justify why she should not be deemed ineligible to serve under the 14th Amendment’s “you don’t get to try and overthrow the government and then run for office” rule. (I’m paraphrasing here, but barely.)
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Ruben Gallego savaged the House Majority PAC for spending $1 million to bolster the primary opponent of a Latina woman.

What's House Majority PAC's response? "House Majority PAC is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to secure a Democratic House Majority in 2022, and we believe supporting Carrick Flynn is a step towards accomplishing that goal. Flynn is a strong, forward-looking son of Oregon who is dedicated to delivering for families in the 6th District," it said in a statement. The group declined to say whether it was backing any other Democrats in open primaries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
5K+
Followers
591
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy