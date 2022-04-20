It’s Sandy vs. Sandy in congressional money race

Republican congressional candidates Sandy Smith at left and Sandy Roberson at right have each crossed the $1 million campaign finance threshold.

Democratic congressional candidate Don Davis, left, is gaining ground on primary opponent Erica Smith, right, in 2022 fundraising.

U.S. House candidates Sandy Smith and Sandy Roberson have something in common besides a first name. The Republican rivals in next month’s primary have each raised more than a million dollars in their bids to flip the 1st Congressional District from blue to red.

Smith, a Winterville businesswoman and the GOP’s 2020 nominee for the House seat, has hauled in $1,261,558.94 in campaign contributions. Roberson, the mayor of Rocky Mount, has amassed a $1,097,023.45 war chest.

First-quarter campaign finance reports on file with the Federal Election Commission show Smith raised $165,588.86 and Roberson collected $ 94,773.45 in the fundraising period beginning Jan. 1 and ending March 31. Smith’s camp spent $132,918 during that time, while Roberson reported $327,863.25 in expenditures.

While Smith leads in overall fundraising prowess, her campaign has burned through the bulk of its cash. As of March 31, Roberson was sitting on a healthy $768,134.40 reserve, while Smith reported $232,170.21 in cash on hand.

To date, GOP donors have poured more than $4 million into 1st District campaign coffers, with Roberson and Smith receiving the lion’s share of that largesse in an eight-candidate primary field.

Billy Strickland has raised $291,627 throughout the election cycle and reported $38,932 in first-quarter contributions, ending the period with $222,027.71 cash on hand.

Brad Murphy scooped up $188,843.42 in contributions, including $22,624.08 for the quarter. His campaign reported $161,818.17 in the bank as of March 31.

Brent Roberson reported $74,580 in total receipts, $15,580 in first-quarter contributions and $26,386.10 in leftover cash.

William Aiken raised $4,937.58 for the election, with $2,937.58 coming in from January to March. He reported $498.82 in cash on hand.

Ernest T. Reeves and Henry Williams reported no campaign contributions to date.

Davis leads Dems in first-quarter fundraising

State Sen. Don Davis hauled in more than $280,000 in the first-quarter fundraising period, outpacing 1st Congressional District primary opponent Erica Smith by a six-figure margin.

Davis campaign manager Emma Gore announced the strong sum in a Monday news release. Reports filed with the Federal Election Commission show Davis raised $283,192 and Smith collected $174,955.92 in the quarter that started Jan. 1 and ended March 31.

“I’m proud to have this outpouring of grassroots momentum supporting our campaign for Congress,” Davis said in the release.

Smith has raised more money overall, reporting $785,060.09 in total receipts for the election cycle compared to Davis’ total of $426,235.43. But she’s depleted much of that war chest, with FEC reports showing just $102,439.30 in remaining cash on hand. Davis’ campaign still had $323,825.38 in the bank at the quarter’s close, suggesting a last-minute advertising blitz as early voting in next month’s primary gets underway April 28.

Davis said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is among the prominent Democratic officials supporting his campaign, while Smith scored a high-profile endorsement from Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“As a born and raised eastern North Carolinian, veteran, minister and state senator, I’m fighting to get our fair share from Washington,” Davis said.

Davis and Smith account for half of the four-person Democratic primary field but are the only candidates competing in the money race. Opponents Jason Spriggs and Julian Bishop haven’t reported any campaign contributions to the FEC.

PREVIOUS INSTALLMENTS

• Political Notebook: Senate candidate joins Jon Stewart to rally for veterans' bill

• Political Notebook: NC Values Coalition backs Buck Newton for state Senate

• Political Notebook: Butterfield, Beasley cheer Jackson's confirmation

• Political Notebook: 3 congressional candidates sign term limits pledge

• Political Notebook: Equality NC endorses Cooper-Suggs for state House

• Political Notebook: Tillis to vote against Jackson confirmation

• Political Notebook: Trump plans Selma rally to boost Budd

• Political Notebook: Smith touts endorsements in US House primary

POLITICAL NOTEBOOK is a roundup of local and state political news from The Wilson Times’ reporting staff. Send tips and comments to editor@wilsontimes.com.