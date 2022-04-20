ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Ames girls place second at Jim Duea Invitational: Gilbert crushes Greene County in girls golf

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
 2 days ago
The Ames girls golf team won four relays and placed second in the team standings at the Jim Duea Invitational Saturday in Ames.

The Little Cyclones scored 127 points to trail only the 160 points by Waukee Northwest out of 10 schools competing at the meet.

The Gilbert girls golf team also competed Tuesday. The Tigers stayed unbeaten on the season after winning a dual meet with Greene County by a decisive 174-277 score over nine holes at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

Here is what we learned from Ames' home track meet and Gilbert's dominant showing on the links:

Relays shine

With the Drake Relays quickly approaching, the Ames girls focused their attention on relays Tuesday.

The Little Cyclones won both medley relays plus the 4x100 and 4x400-meter events.

Nika Cano Erfurth, Saylor Horras, Ellie Lynch and Cameron Moon won the sprint medley in one minute, 51.28 seconds. Eliana Deardorff and Claire Helmers joined Cano Erfurth and Lynch in running a winning time of 4:19.64 in the distance medley.

In the 4x100 Ireland Buss joined up with Lynch, Deardorff and Moon to win in 50.21. Nyadio Chan joined forces with Horras, Moon and Lynch to earn gold in the 4x400 with a 4:04.53 showing.

Ames also placed second in the shuttle hurdle. Claire Galvin and Sammi Schaben teamed with Buss and Ali Frandsen to clock in at 1:08.31.

Ames does well in field events

Ames had a nice showing in field events Tuesday.

Deardorff placed second in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 7.5 inches. Ella Stagg was third in the shot put with a throw of 36-5.25 and Galvin placed fourth in the high jump with a jump of 5-0.

On the track Frandsen won the 400 hurdles in 1:05.82. Buss was second in the 200 after crossing the finish line in 26.64 and Horras took third in 27.12.

Moon added a bronze medal in the 100 with a time of 12.83 and Marley Turk placed third in the 800 after finishing in 2:24.17.

Gilbert keeps cruising in girls golf

The Gilbert girls golf team produced the top four individual scores during its lopsided victory over Greene County.

Defending Class 3A state champion Eden Lohrbach won medalist again for the Tigers by shooting a 40. Josie Dukes won medalist runner-up with a 44 and Connie Chen and Macy Underwood each shot 45 to place third and fourth respectively.

Haley Loonan finished sixth with a round of 49 and Hailey Moore carded a 61 for the Tigers.

