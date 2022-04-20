ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama gives shoutout to Central California Food Bank

Former First Lady Michelle Obama gave Fresno a special shoutout.

She's thanking a local non-profit for its contributions to a national food drive.

"Hey, Fresno! Thanks to your support, we have made a difference in the lives of so many families through our Pass the Love campaign. With our friends at the Central California Food Bank, we delivered 120,000 meals to 2,500 Fresno families," she said in a video.

Obama is the honorary chair of the organization that launched the Pass the Love Campaign.

The initiative aimed to distribute more than 1 million healthy meals across the country this spring.

More than 120,000 of those meals were distributed through the Central California Food Bank.

