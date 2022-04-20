ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Predators defeat Flames in shootout, gain ground in West wild card race

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene became the first 40-goal scorer in the history of the Nashville Predators, who gained in the Western Conference wild card race with a 3-2 shootout win against the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Duchene gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 12:09 of...

www.nhl.com

Reuters

Wild handle Canucks, lock in playoff foe

Kevin Fiala scored two goals and Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, Jared Spurgeon scored once...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Guy Lafleur passes away at the age of 70

MONTREAL - The entire Montreal Canadiens organization is mourning the loss of legendary Hall-of-Famer and Canadiens Ambassador Guy Lafleur, who passed away at the age of 70. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Guy Lafleur. All members of the Canadiens organization are devastated by his passing. Guy had an exceptional career and always remained humble, accessible and close to the Habs and hockey fans in Quebec, Canada and around the world. Throughout his career, he allowed us to experience great moments of collective pride. He was one of the greatest players in our organization while becoming an extraordinary ambassador for our organization and for hockey," said Geoff Molson, owner, President and CEO of the Montreal Canadiens.
HOCKEY
NHL

Jets eliminated from playoff contention due to penalty kill, defense

Connor-Dubois chemistry, Hellebuyck's consistency give hope for future. The Winnipeg Jets failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in five seasons. Winnipeg (35-31-11) was eliminated from contention when the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday. The Jets, who hadn't...
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-31-10) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (50-21-6) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Thursday night is rivalry night, as the New York Islanders take on their archrivals, the New York Rangers, at UBS Arena. The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 OT loss against the...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Lafleur, Canadiens legend, remembered by NHL teammates, opponents

Guy Lafleur, a five-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, died Friday following a nearly three-year battle with cancer. He was 70. Some of hockey's greats shared their insights with NHL.com into being teammates, opponents and friends with Lafleur:
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Acciari to return for Panthers against Red Wings

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Noel Acciari will return for the Panthers after missing 10 games when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET, HULU, ESPN+, NHL Live). The forward hasn't played since...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Stutzle game-time decision for Senators against Blue Jackets

Copp, Chytil day to day for Rangers with injuries; Carter will play Saturday for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Ottawa Senators. Tim Stutzle will be a game-time decision when the Senators visit the Columbus Blue Jackets...
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: April 21 at San Jose

No changes to the forward lines or defense pairs are expected Thursday as the St. Louis Blues begin a four-game road trip at SAP Center in San Jose (9:30 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). The Blues matched a franchise-best 13 game point streak (11-0-2) on Tuesday night against Boston and...
SAN JOSE, CA
