ARLINGTON, Texas – The first time Jermell Charlo came away with a result he disliked, he knocked out Tony Harrison in the 11th round of their rematch. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The IBF/WBA/WBC 154-pound champion plans to do the same thing to Brian Castano when they meet again May 14 in Carson, California. Houston’s Charlo wants to become the first fighter to stop the rugged Argentine champion inside the distance when they partake in an immediate rematch Showtime will televise from Dignity Health Sports Park.

CARSON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO