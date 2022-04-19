ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

North Dakota is digging out from a historic Spring blizzard

By Kirk Siegler
krwg.org
 2 days ago

North Dakota is digging out from a spring blizzard. It dropped 3 feet of snow just outside the city of Minot and shut down schools and businesses. For farmers and ranchers, it promised a temporary reprieve from a drought. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports. KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE: James Green owns...

www.krwg.org

