ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Former US Rep. Brad Ashford of Nebraska dead at 72

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzqK5_0fEMZgvr00

Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, a Democrat who served one term representing Nebraska’s Omaha-centered district, died Tuesday morning. He was 72.

Ashford’s family announced his death in a Facebook post , saying “his death was peaceful though much too premature.” Just two months earlier, Ashford had revealed he was undergoing treatment for brain cancer.

Ashford was a state senator from Omaha when he unseated longtime Republican incumbent Lee Terry to represent Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District. Ashford lost the seat two years later to current GOP Rep. Don Bacon.

He sought the seat again in 2018, but lost the Democratic primary to Kara Eastman. In 2020, his wife, Ann Ferlic Ashford, announced her candidacy for the seat, but she also lost the primary to Eastman. Brad Ashford shook up the general election race by endorsing Bacon over Eastman.

An attorney and lifelong Omaha resident, he began his political career in the 1980s as a Democrat but switched parties several times over the years and pitched himself as an independent-minded moderate.

Ashford earned his bachelor’s degree from Colgate University in 1971 and his law degree from Creighton University in Omaha in 1974. He worked as an attorney for the Federal Highway Administration in 1974 before opening a private practice the next year. In the 1990s, he became co-owner of the Nebraska Clothing Company.

He is survived by his wife, three children and a granddaughter.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska says he will resign from office, effective March 31, after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national. Fortenberry’s announcement Saturday follows concerted pressure on him to step down from political leaders in Nebraska and Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday urged Fortenberry to resign. Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said Fortenberry should “do the right thing for his constituents” and leave the office he has held since 2005.
NEBRASKA STATE
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
Mic

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s day in court did not go great

By all indications, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-QAnon) will run for — and be elected to — a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. I say “by all indications” however, because a nascent effort to get Greene booted from the ballot in Georgia’s 14th District took a considerable step forward Friday, with the congresswoman herself taking the stand to justify why she should not be deemed ineligible to serve under the 14th Amendment’s “you don’t get to try and overthrow the government and then run for office” rule. (I’m paraphrasing here, but barely.)
GEORGIA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Terry
Person
Brad Ashford
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Gop#Democratic#Colgate University#Creighton University
Law & Crime

Seeking to Prevent Her Disqualification, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Under Oath That She Can’t Remember Much About Talks Before Jan. 6

Fighting to prevent her disqualification for office during testimony in Atlanta, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) described broad memory lapses on Friday in response to pointed questions about Jan. 6. Five Georgia voters backed by a non-profit group claim that the Donald Trump loyalist should be banned from office under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection” prohibition.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Wild West territory': New fight over pipelines emerging in Nebraska

O’NEILL — When TC Energy — formerly TransCanada — canceled its Keystone XL pipeline permit in June 2021, Ron and Jeanne Crumly did not celebrate. Although they were among the few dozen landowners who refused to sign an easement allowing tar sands from western Canada to be pumped across 1,189 feet of their Holt County farm near Page, experience told the Crumlys to never presume the pipeline dead.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KCCI.com

﻿Iowa linebackers coach now defendant in former players' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been added as a defendant inlawsuit filed against the university and coaches by former football players who allege they faced discrimination and harassment because they are Black. The Cedar Rapids Gazette first reported the amended lawsuit filed this...
DES MOINES, IA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy