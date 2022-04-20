ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

■ Preston Posts - April 20, 2022

By THAYA GILMORE Citizen correspondent
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

April and Jeremy Lopez and their two children ages 8 and 2 carry on their parents and grandparents family traditions. On the Saturday before Easter Sunday, they plant jelly beans in the ground by their house. That night they colored hardboiled eggs that they eat as deviled eggs for dinner on...

Herald-Journal

Beckstead, Robert Shane

Robert Shane Beckstead passed away April 18, 2022. He was born November 4, 1969, to Nina Rae Buhler and Gordon Long Beckstead. He grew up in Preston, Idaho on the Beckstead dairy farm. His hobbies were hunting, shooting and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking. Robert married Lisa Marie McDonald in 2001. He is survived by his wife Lisa; his children; Jeremiah (Kat) Beckstead, Hawk (Hollie) Beckstead, Zach (Marquita) Sorenson, Harley (Melissa) Sorenson and Autumn (Josh) Jones. He is also survived by his father; Gordon (Marileen) Beckstead and his siblings; Raymond (Tara) Larsen, Brent (Gail) Larsen, Bryan (Heather) Larsen, Mindi Andrus, Lona (Jerry) Smith , Rusty Gordon Beckstead, Ryan Tingey Beckstead, Amy Mitchell, Clint (Michele) Thomas, Chauna (Scott) Goodfellow, Trevor (Kalinda) Thomas and Davy (Carissa) Thomas. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Nina Rae Buhler; his brother-in-law Scott Goodfellow; sister-in-law Gail Larsen and his son Jimi Lee Sorenson. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Preston South Stake Chapel, 55 East 100 South, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6:00-8:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. and again prior to the services Monday from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

■ Rural Route News - April 20, 2022

The Franklin Stake, under the direction of President Darin Dransfield, hosted an Easter Interfaith Music Fireside for the community for a musical celebration of Easter on Friday, April 9, at the Franklin Stake Center. Each of the 11 Franklin Stake wards participated by having a children’s choir from the Whitney Ward who sang “The Miracle,” a quartet sang, a string quartet (violin, cello, and piano), played the songs “This Is the Christ,” I Stand All Amazed,” “The Resurrected Lord,” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” to name a few numbers performed, outlined Jennifer Hobbs, Stake Music Coordinator. “It was an hour of a mixture of musical talent to celebrate Easter and of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Hobbs. Members of the Mennonite Church also performed three spiritual songs after the innovation was given by Steve Martin of the Mennonite Church. They sang a cappella “Here Is Love,” “A Beautiful Life,” and “Our Savior Will Come Once More Upon the Life.” President Dransfield gave some remarks about Easter. After the performance, there was an enjoyable time of a social gathering and mingling.
FRANKLIN, ID
Herald-Journal

LaVene Stone Cole's 90th birthday

LaVene Stone Cole was born to Joseph Frederick and Veda Elda Seamons Stone on April 26th, 1932. She was the first child in a family of 4 girls and 6 boys. Her siblings are Alonzo (Carole) Stone, Allie (Clair-deceased) Hansen, Lynden Stone (deceased), Marilyn (Ron-deceased) Done, Carol Jo Maisey, Steven (MerRee) Stone, Kevin (Gaylene) Stone and Kim Stone.
CORNISH, UT
Herald-Journal

Hoskisson, Virginia Adele (Russell)

The world lost an amazing soul when Virginia Adele (Russell) Hoskisson passed away on April 16, 2022, in Logan, Utah, at 93 years old. The youngest of four children born to David and Mary Russell, Virginia was born in Provo, Utah on November 9, 1928, and grew up in the mining town of Eureka, Utah. Virginia earned an English degree from Brigham Young University, then embarked on an award-winning career teaching elementary school in Salt Lake City before moving to Corcoran, California. During that time, she married Kenneth Hoskisson, a fellow educator, in the Salt Lake City temple on December 28, 1953. Later, they spent ten years teaching in Department of Defense schools in West Germany and France and traveling throughout Europe and parts of the Middle East. She felt a sense of awe in nature and enjoyed outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, and skiing. Virginia touched so many lives through her kindness and will be greatly missed by all who had the fortune to have her in their lives. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, daughters Tam and Heather, son Mark, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, there will not be a funeral; however, the family will be holding a graveside service and celebration of her life at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah at a time and date to be determined in the next three to six months. Details will be posted on the Larkin obituary website a month or more before the celebration.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Jehovah's Witnesses resume in-person meetings in Preston

Like many places of worship, the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Hall on 804 North State Street in Preston has remained empty since March 2020 when Jehovah's Witnesses suspended all in-person meetings. They gratefully resumed public meetings starting on April 3, 2022. Dean Inman, a Preston resident who has attended...
PRESTON, ID

