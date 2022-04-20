ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, ID

■ Developing Town: Pink Ladies and the nursing home

By CLAUDIA ERICKSON Citizen Correspondent
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditorial Note: Part 268 of a series of further developments that have impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1971-1976; Nursing Home Notes, 1972-6; Memories of Judy Priestley, LaNae Orbin, Todd Thomas. When the Franklin County Commissioners and county hospital staff met in March of 1971 the decision was made...

Herald-Journal

■ Out of Our Past - April 20, 2022

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. Becky Child, Preston, daughter of Robert and Karen Child, was named the 1997 Junior Miss, as 15 young girls vied for the title during the 17th annual scholarship program. Named as first runner-up was Autumn Porter, daughter of Terry and Arlene Porter. Mary Jones of West Side High School, daughter of Joe and Bonnie Jones, was second runner-up. Third runner-up was Kellie Winward, daughter of Thane and Kathy Winward and Nisha Roach, daughter of Andrew and Karen Roach of Franklin, was fourth runner-up.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Paris City Receives Road Study Grant

Kyle Jones, project engineer for HLE (Harper-Leavitt Engineering), Inc. announced at the Paris City Council meeting April 19, 2022, that the city has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for a road study. Jones added that he will provide the city a list of companies who can conduct the study.
PARIS, ID
Herald-Journal

Beckstead, Robert Shane

Robert Shane Beckstead passed away April 18, 2022. He was born November 4, 1969, to Nina Rae Buhler and Gordon Long Beckstead. He grew up in Preston, Idaho on the Beckstead dairy farm. His hobbies were hunting, shooting and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking. Robert married Lisa Marie McDonald in 2001. He is survived by his wife Lisa; his children; Jeremiah (Kat) Beckstead, Hawk (Hollie) Beckstead, Zach (Marquita) Sorenson, Harley (Melissa) Sorenson and Autumn (Josh) Jones. He is also survived by his father; Gordon (Marileen) Beckstead and his siblings; Raymond (Tara) Larsen, Brent (Gail) Larsen, Bryan (Heather) Larsen, Mindi Andrus, Lona (Jerry) Smith , Rusty Gordon Beckstead, Ryan Tingey Beckstead, Amy Mitchell, Clint (Michele) Thomas, Chauna (Scott) Goodfellow, Trevor (Kalinda) Thomas and Davy (Carissa) Thomas. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Nina Rae Buhler; his brother-in-law Scott Goodfellow; sister-in-law Gail Larsen and his son Jimi Lee Sorenson. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Preston South Stake Chapel, 55 East 100 South, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6:00-8:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. and again prior to the services Monday from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Community Calendar - April 20, 2022

Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston. Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for all adults who have special needs. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials. MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library. THURSDAYS. Story Time, 11...
FRANKLIN, ID
Herald-Journal

State Grant Enhances Paris Elementary School Library

A large sign on the wall of the Paris Elementary School (PES) library says, “I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book.”. And students now have greater opportunity to read good books because of a $5,000 grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICFL), according to media aid Lindy Stock. She said this is the second time PES has been awarded this grant money.
PARIS, ID
Herald-Journal

Two-story mural a natural fit at Three Peaks Medical Building

Havoc Hendricks, like many who grew up in the Intermountain West, has always had a fascination with the visual spectacle of the natural world. For him, this fascination burgeoned into a full-fledged career creating art reflecting and emulating the patterns he sees in nature. That style now has a new...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Meet the Candidate: Wynn Olsen

Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner. Professional Or Personal Background: I worked for 28 years in the phosphate industry in Soda, then 18 years for Bear Lake County Road and Bridge where I retired. I have served 14 years in the Bennington Water District where I presently serve as president. I have served 7 years on the Bear Lake County Fairboard and now serve as chairman. I have heavily supported the agriculture way of life in our county and support many ag related activities today such as High School Rodeo and FFA.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

■ Rural Route News - April 20, 2022

The Franklin Stake, under the direction of President Darin Dransfield, hosted an Easter Interfaith Music Fireside for the community for a musical celebration of Easter on Friday, April 9, at the Franklin Stake Center. Each of the 11 Franklin Stake wards participated by having a children’s choir from the Whitney Ward who sang “The Miracle,” a quartet sang, a string quartet (violin, cello, and piano), played the songs “This Is the Christ,” I Stand All Amazed,” “The Resurrected Lord,” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” to name a few numbers performed, outlined Jennifer Hobbs, Stake Music Coordinator. “It was an hour of a mixture of musical talent to celebrate Easter and of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Hobbs. Members of the Mennonite Church also performed three spiritual songs after the innovation was given by Steve Martin of the Mennonite Church. They sang a cappella “Here Is Love,” “A Beautiful Life,” and “Our Savior Will Come Once More Upon the Life.” President Dransfield gave some remarks about Easter. After the performance, there was an enjoyable time of a social gathering and mingling.
FRANKLIN, ID
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley crossing guards serve critical role with a smile

On the way to the schools my children attend and the one I work at, I pass no less than three crossing guards twice a day. Depending on the route and time of day, it’s six guards. I notice them in their high-visibility vests and, often, in their protective, weather-resistent clothing.
SMITHFIELD, UT
