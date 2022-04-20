■ Developing Town: Pink Ladies and the nursing home

Robert Shane Beckstead passed away April 18, 2022. He was born November 4, 1969, to Nina Rae Buhler and Gordon Long Beckstead. He grew up in Preston, Idaho on the Beckstead dairy farm. His hobbies were hunting, shooting and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking. Robert married Lisa Marie McDonald in 2001. He is survived by his wife Lisa; his children; Jeremiah (Kat) Beckstead, Hawk (Hollie) Beckstead, Zach (Marquita) Sorenson, Harley (Melissa) Sorenson and Autumn (Josh) Jones. He is also survived by his father; Gordon (Marileen) Beckstead and his siblings; Raymond (Tara) Larsen, Brent (Gail) Larsen, Bryan (Heather) Larsen, Mindi Andrus, Lona (Jerry) Smith , Rusty Gordon Beckstead, Ryan Tingey Beckstead, Amy Mitchell, Clint (Michele) Thomas, Chauna (Scott) Goodfellow, Trevor (Kalinda) Thomas and Davy (Carissa) Thomas. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Nina Rae Buhler; his brother-in-law Scott Goodfellow; sister-in-law Gail Larsen and his son Jimi Lee Sorenson. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Preston South Stake Chapel, 55 East 100 South, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6:00-8:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. and again prior to the services Monday from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.

PRESTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO