Summer’s Hottest Perfume Trend Is…Savoury

It's true: No spring nail color is more classic than baby pink. But this season, I've been reaching for a different, more unexpected pastel: a bright turquoise that comes by way of Gucci Beauty's Vernis À Ongles nail polish in Dorothy Turquoise. This cult shade first caught my attention at the 2019 Met Gala, where on the arm of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles wore a Gothic manicure punctuated by a few tactful turquoise accent nails. I was immediately drawn to the dose of cool contrast it supplied against his billowy black blouse and stacks of metallic rings. An aspirational color story! So, inspired by the fresh life of spring and craving a change, I finally reached for my sculptural, pear-shaped bottle of polish. I traded in my bare, buff nails for a blunt monochrome manicure in the rich sea-green shade–and have been relishing the results ever since.

