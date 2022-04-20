ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Summer’s Hottest Perfume Trend Is…Savoury

By Natalie Wall
Refinery29
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you leave the house in a cloud of perfume or prefer a quick spritz here and there, it's hard to avoid the syrupy scents which have flooded beauty aisles and social media over the past few years. Famous the world over, Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Is Beverly Hills-Boho in Slip Dress, Double Chanel Bags and Curvy Suede Boots

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen proved that the only accessory you need to pull a look together is a sharp handbag — or two, plus a set of chic boots. The star stepped out in Beverly Hills after grabbing lunch with a friend at Il Pasta, wearing a floral slip dress by Saint Laurent. The pink and beige silk number was layered with an olive green The Frankie Shop blazer, adding a sharpened element to the bohemian dress. Teigen’s look was finished with two Chanel handbags — a black leather tote and quilted red crossbody bag —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Street Style’s Best Denim-on-Denim Looks

Street style at the fall shows delivered a sort of ode to the classic denim-on-denim look made famous—or infamous—by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards, and more recently, by Ye and Julia in Paris. In their wake, there were lots of matching head-to-toe sets to be seen. Make the style your own by pairing complementary denim washes from head to toe, as seen in Seoul, or mix and match your hues like Parisians.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Marie Claire

The 2022 Nail Trends That Should Be on Your Radar

It’s official: 2022 is the year where manicures steal the spotlight. Don’t get us wrong, makeup trends are off the charts and we’re still prioritizing skincare, but a quick scroll through social media proves that nails have become an accessory in their own right. From funky designs made easy by press-ons to up-and-coming nail shapes and gemstone appliqués, the 2022 nail trends are unmatched. “The vibe is definitely colorful and full of nail art—especially with the nostalgia of the early 2000s,” says Tammy Taylor, nail artist and founder of Tammy Taylor Nails. “Experiment with different lengths, shapes, and colors. Think outside the box and wear nails that make you happy.”
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thierry Mugler
whowhatwear

I've Done My Research, and These French Brands Are the Key to Looking Effortless

It doesn't take a trip to Paris to know that the French do things differently, especially when it comes to fashion. By this point, it'd be fair to say that the country's citizens have mastered the art of low-key sophistication, as French-girl style is pretty much synonymous with effortlessness. There's an understated ease you can't find as easily in other metropolitan areas. While visiting Paris a few years ago myself, I developed the urge to grab the nearest breezy white top and wide-leg jeans. But even outside of their famously casual approach, French girls definitely know how to translate that similarly relaxed vibe into fancier, party-ready looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfumes#Perfumer#Vegetable Garden#Kitchen Garden#Baccarat Rouge#Flowerbomb#Tonka Blanc Rrb
womenfitness.net

Valentina Beli: Belarusian Fashion Supermodel, Handbag Designer and Influencer Talks about Her Success Story

You have walked the runways for the world’s finest fashion designers and brands namely Chanel, BCBG, Kenzo, Karl Lagerfeld, and more. You have also appeared in editorials for magazines including L’Officiel, Harper’s Bazaar, and Grazia. Tell us more about your experience working for them and how these professional achievements have acted as a motivator to further your professional career as a supermodel and also as a catalyst to achieve spectacular heights in modeling?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Real Simple

Even Teachers Love These 'Incredibly Comfortable' and Stylish Sandals That Deliver All-Day Support

If you're doing anything that requires you to stand or walk all day, you're going to need some comfortable shoes that'll cushion and support your feet. However, you may have noticed that many options out there aren't necessarily fashionable. Don't give up hope just yet: These on-sale Chaco Wayfarer Sandals deliver equal parts comfort and style, so you can keep stepping without hurting your feet.
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

These Sporty $39 Sandals Are the 'Best Walking Shoes Ever,' According to Travelers

A pair of comfortable sandals that will support your feet through standing and walking all day can be hard to find. Luckily, Skechers has a wide variety of pain-free, versatile shoes that have rave reviews from shoppers. Frequent travelers tout one pair of sandals, in particular, for its comfort and style, claiming that the shoes hold up even after miles of walking per day through crowded airports, bustling city streets, and busy theme parks. And right now, you're in luck since some sizes and colors are on sale for as little as $39, making it the perfect time to shop.
APPAREL
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Vogue

How Pat McGrath Created Lila Moss’s Bridgerton-Inspired Beauty Look

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it came to Lila Moss’s make-up for her debut British Vogue cover, it was always going to be Pat McGrath. “I’ve known...
MAKEUP
Refinery29

How To Nail The Low-Maintenance Beauty Trend That’s All Over TikTok

A cut-crease graphic liner, a flawlessly contoured complexion, a gradient eyeshadow that straight-up resembles a sunset — when makeup is expertly manipulated and wielded (for the particularly dexterous), it can serve as an incredible outlet for creative expression. And yet, there’s something so irresistibly appealing about a deliberate, pared-back look — a TikTok-pervasive low-maintenance aesthetic that can be achieved with a few (but mighty) products.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

6 Refillable Lipsticks to Shop for Earth Day & Beyond

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You might not realize it, but the beauty industry has a huge impact on the planet. Single-use packaging produces billions of units in waste every year, and toxic ingredients such as parabens and sulfates aren’t just harmful to the body, they’re bad for the environment. In an effort to be more eco-friendly, brands are leaning into non-toxic ingredients, recyclable packaging and...
MAKEUP
WWD

Rag & Bone’s Spring Campaign Features Eco-friendly Sunglasses

Click here to read the full article. Rag & Bone’s spring 2022 eyewear collection is the focus of a new set of campaign imagery featuring Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty. Each season, a pair of individuals are asked to create their own imagery to highlight the brand’s latest eyewear collection. Costars on the Amazon Prime series “The Boys,” Quaid and Moriarty photographed each other in Los Angeles on their personal iPhones.More from WWDPhotos of Coach's Mother's Day CampaignPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignMade in Germany The campaign features the sun styles the Canyon, Lena and Slayton. The brand’s new lineup of eco-friendly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

‘It’s a whole new world’: Australian fashion week to feature first plus-size runway

Plus-size clothing will have a dedicated runway show at Australian fashion week this year, for the first time in the event’s 26-year history. “I’ve been fighting and working for this for 20-something years now,” said CEO of size-inclusive modelling agency Bella Management, Chelsea Bonner, who will be staging The Curve Edit: one of 50 fashion shows and presentations taking place in Sydney in May.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

15 Expert-Approved Products to Shop at Farfetch Beauty

Some great news for fashion lovers who double as beauty enthusiasts: Luxury online retailer Farfetch just added a robust new beauty section to its range of offerings. Similar to its elevated style curation, Farfetch Beauty—which features more than 100 different brands—includes a bevy of top skin- and haircare products, makeup essentials, fragrance picks, and more. And this beauty lineup is by design: Each selection is handpicked by the retailer's global collective of beauty industry experts, including dermatologist Michelle Henry, Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey, cosmetic chemist Michelle Wong, and celebrity hairstylist Jawara.
RETAIL
Vogue Magazine

I Always Get Complimented on This Unexpected Spring Nail Color

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s true: No spring nail color is more classic than baby pink. But this season, I’ve been reaching for a different, more unexpected pastel: a bright turquoise that comes by way of Gucci Beauty’s Vernis À Ongles nail polish in Dorothy Turquoise. This cult shade first caught my attention at the 2019 Met Gala, where on the arm of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles wore a Gothic manicure punctuated by a few tactful turquoise accent nails. I was immediately drawn to the dose of cool contrast it supplied against his billowy black blouse and stacks of metallic rings. An aspirational color story! So, inspired by the fresh life of spring and craving a change, I finally reached for my sculptural, pear-shaped bottle of polish. I traded in my bare, buff nails for a blunt monochrome manicure in the rich sea-green shade–and have been relishing the results ever since.
SKIN CARE
E! News

Eiza González Joins the Hottest Spring Hair Trend: See Her Platinum Blonde Transformation

Watch: Billie Eilish, Kourtney Kardashian & More Celebs Cut Hair Short. Eiza González debuted a jaw-dropping 'do at the U.K. special screening of her movie Ambulance on March 23. As she walked the red carpet at the ODEON Luxe London Leicester Square Cinema, the actress gave fans their first look at her new hair color, having sported brunette locks at the film's German premiere in Berlin just the day before and now rocking a platinum hue.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy