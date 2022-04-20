ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, ID

■ Out of Our Past - April 20, 2022

By Compiled by CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. Becky Child, Preston, daughter of Robert and Karen Child, was named the 1997 Junior Miss, as 15 young girls vied for the title during...

■ Rural Route News - April 20, 2022

The Franklin Stake, under the direction of President Darin Dransfield, hosted an Easter Interfaith Music Fireside for the community for a musical celebration of Easter on Friday, April 9, at the Franklin Stake Center. Each of the 11 Franklin Stake wards participated by having a children’s choir from the Whitney Ward who sang “The Miracle,” a quartet sang, a string quartet (violin, cello, and piano), played the songs “This Is the Christ,” I Stand All Amazed,” “The Resurrected Lord,” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” to name a few numbers performed, outlined Jennifer Hobbs, Stake Music Coordinator. “It was an hour of a mixture of musical talent to celebrate Easter and of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Hobbs. Members of the Mennonite Church also performed three spiritual songs after the innovation was given by Steve Martin of the Mennonite Church. They sang a cappella “Here Is Love,” “A Beautiful Life,” and “Our Savior Will Come Once More Upon the Life.” President Dransfield gave some remarks about Easter. After the performance, there was an enjoyable time of a social gathering and mingling.
FRANKLIN, ID
Paris City Receives Road Study Grant

Kyle Jones, project engineer for HLE (Harper-Leavitt Engineering), Inc. announced at the Paris City Council meeting April 19, 2022, that the city has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for a road study. Jones added that he will provide the city a list of companies who can conduct the study.
PARIS, ID
Community Calendar - April 20, 2022

Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston. Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for all adults who have special needs. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials. MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library. THURSDAYS. Story Time, 11...
FRANKLIN, ID
The NRA Foundation Awards $3900 to the Bear Lake County 4-H Program

The NRA Foundation has awarded the Bear Lake County 4-H Program a grant totaling $3900 to fund a new pistol program as well as build the rifle and archery programs. "We are very excited to add a pistol curriculum to our shooting sports program "said Maryanne Stevens, 4-H Program Coordinator, "and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community."
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Meet the Candidate: Wynn Olsen

Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner. Professional Or Personal Background: I worked for 28 years in the phosphate industry in Soda, then 18 years for Bear Lake County Road and Bridge where I retired. I have served 14 years in the Bennington Water District where I presently serve as president. I have served 7 years on the Bear Lake County Fairboard and now serve as chairman. I have heavily supported the agriculture way of life in our county and support many ag related activities today such as High School Rodeo and FFA.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Cache Valley crossing guards serve critical role with a smile

On the way to the schools my children attend and the one I work at, I pass no less than three crossing guards twice a day. Depending on the route and time of day, it’s six guards. I notice them in their high-visibility vests and, often, in their protective, weather-resistent clothing.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Beckstead, Robert Shane

Robert Shane Beckstead passed away April 18, 2022. He was born November 4, 1969, to Nina Rae Buhler and Gordon Long Beckstead. He grew up in Preston, Idaho on the Beckstead dairy farm. His hobbies were hunting, shooting and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking. Robert married Lisa Marie McDonald in 2001. He is survived by his wife Lisa; his children; Jeremiah (Kat) Beckstead, Hawk (Hollie) Beckstead, Zach (Marquita) Sorenson, Harley (Melissa) Sorenson and Autumn (Josh) Jones. He is also survived by his father; Gordon (Marileen) Beckstead and his siblings; Raymond (Tara) Larsen, Brent (Gail) Larsen, Bryan (Heather) Larsen, Mindi Andrus, Lona (Jerry) Smith , Rusty Gordon Beckstead, Ryan Tingey Beckstead, Amy Mitchell, Clint (Michele) Thomas, Chauna (Scott) Goodfellow, Trevor (Kalinda) Thomas and Davy (Carissa) Thomas. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Nina Rae Buhler; his brother-in-law Scott Goodfellow; sister-in-law Gail Larsen and his son Jimi Lee Sorenson. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Preston South Stake Chapel, 55 East 100 South, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6:00-8:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. and again prior to the services Monday from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
PRESTON, ID
Last call for Utah flag design submissions

Utah residents have until April 30 to submit ideas about the symbols, colors and themes that should anchor a new state flag. The “More than a Flag” effort was launched in January by Gov. Spencer J. Cox as part of a statewide conversation about Utah’s shared identity. The initiative is asking residents to submit their own designs or provide input about the symbols, colors or themes that should be incorporated on a new state flag. So far, more than 3,500 submissions of flag designs and themes have been received.
UTAH STATE
Hoskisson, Virginia Adele (Russell)

The world lost an amazing soul when Virginia Adele (Russell) Hoskisson passed away on April 16, 2022, in Logan, Utah, at 93 years old. The youngest of four children born to David and Mary Russell, Virginia was born in Provo, Utah on November 9, 1928, and grew up in the mining town of Eureka, Utah. Virginia earned an English degree from Brigham Young University, then embarked on an award-winning career teaching elementary school in Salt Lake City before moving to Corcoran, California. During that time, she married Kenneth Hoskisson, a fellow educator, in the Salt Lake City temple on December 28, 1953. Later, they spent ten years teaching in Department of Defense schools in West Germany and France and traveling throughout Europe and parts of the Middle East. She felt a sense of awe in nature and enjoyed outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, and skiing. Virginia touched so many lives through her kindness and will be greatly missed by all who had the fortune to have her in their lives. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, daughters Tam and Heather, son Mark, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, there will not be a funeral; however, the family will be holding a graveside service and celebration of her life at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah at a time and date to be determined in the next three to six months. Details will be posted on the Larkin obituary website a month or more before the celebration.
LOGAN, UT
Transgender demands open a Pandora's box

Editor's note: The author of this letter, Jill Dent of Logan, should not be confused with another Cache Valley resident who shares the same name, Jill Dent of Lewiston. I wonder if there’s been discussion by these students and teachers about the Pandora’s box opened by our government and the transgender individuals demanding changes. It’s kicked open a long awaited opportunity to every perverted pedophile and rapist looking for an excuse to get into the girl’s restricted restrooms without detection, and now they have the perfect solution, just dress as woman and walk right in!
LOGAN, UT
Jehovah's Witnesses resume in-person meetings in Preston

Like many places of worship, the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Hall on 804 North State Street in Preston has remained empty since March 2020 when Jehovah's Witnesses suspended all in-person meetings. They gratefully resumed public meetings starting on April 3, 2022. Dean Inman, a Preston resident who has attended...
PRESTON, ID
Post employees spruce up Tremonton food pantry

Visit the Tremonton Community Food Pantry on any given day, and you’re likely to see something from Post Consumer Brands on the shelves. One of the largest employers in Tremonton, Post has a longstanding relationship with the pantry stretching back to when the company opened a cereal plant in town nearly two decades ago.
TREMONTON, UT
■ Preston Posts - April 20, 2022

April and Jeremy Lopez and their two children ages 8 and 2 carry on their parents and grandparents family traditions. On the Saturday before Easter Sunday, they plant jelly beans in the ground by their house. That night they colored hardboiled eggs that they eat as deviled eggs for dinner on Easter. On Easter Sunday they usually have a special breakfast of pancakes, bacon, and eggs, but this year they went to their church’s first buffet breakfast prior to their church worship service at the Grace Fellowship Church.
PRESTON, ID
County officials looking into cattle herd districts

After an update on the progress of the courthouse addition/remodel in the April 11 Franklin County Commissioner meeting, the commissioners heard from Tana Beckstead as spokesman for a group of cattlemen/women about herd districts. There is a lot of concern about the issue and the districts need to be revisited to assess what changes need to be made to best serve the county and be in compliance with current law.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID

