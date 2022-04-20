ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Jehovah's Witnesses resume in-person meetings in Preston

By THAYA GILMORE Citizen correspondent
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many places of worship, the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Hall on 804 North State Street in Preston has remained empty since March 2020 when Jehovah's Witnesses suspended all in-person meetings. They gratefully resumed public meetings starting on April 3, 2022. Dean Inman, a Preston resident who has...

www.hjnews.com

City
Preston, ID
Local
Idaho Society
Herald-Journal

■ Rural Route News - April 20, 2022

The Franklin Stake, under the direction of President Darin Dransfield, hosted an Easter Interfaith Music Fireside for the community for a musical celebration of Easter on Friday, April 9, at the Franklin Stake Center. Each of the 11 Franklin Stake wards participated by having a children’s choir from the Whitney Ward who sang “The Miracle,” a quartet sang, a string quartet (violin, cello, and piano), played the songs “This Is the Christ,” I Stand All Amazed,” “The Resurrected Lord,” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” to name a few numbers performed, outlined Jennifer Hobbs, Stake Music Coordinator. “It was an hour of a mixture of musical talent to celebrate Easter and of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Hobbs. Members of the Mennonite Church also performed three spiritual songs after the innovation was given by Steve Martin of the Mennonite Church. They sang a cappella “Here Is Love,” “A Beautiful Life,” and “Our Savior Will Come Once More Upon the Life.” President Dransfield gave some remarks about Easter. After the performance, there was an enjoyable time of a social gathering and mingling.
FRANKLIN, ID
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley crossing guards serve critical role with a smile

On the way to the schools my children attend and the one I work at, I pass no less than three crossing guards twice a day. Depending on the route and time of day, it’s six guards. I notice them in their high-visibility vests and, often, in their protective, weather-resistent clothing.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

■ Out of Our Past - April 20, 2022

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. Becky Child, Preston, daughter of Robert and Karen Child, was named the 1997 Junior Miss, as 15 young girls vied for the title during the 17th annual scholarship program. Named as first runner-up was Autumn Porter, daughter of Terry and Arlene Porter. Mary Jones of West Side High School, daughter of Joe and Bonnie Jones, was second runner-up. Third runner-up was Kellie Winward, daughter of Thane and Kathy Winward and Nisha Roach, daughter of Andrew and Karen Roach of Franklin, was fourth runner-up.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

■ Preston Posts - April 20, 2022

April and Jeremy Lopez and their two children ages 8 and 2 carry on their parents and grandparents family traditions. On the Saturday before Easter Sunday, they plant jelly beans in the ground by their house. That night they colored hardboiled eggs that they eat as deviled eggs for dinner on Easter. On Easter Sunday they usually have a special breakfast of pancakes, bacon, and eggs, but this year they went to their church’s first buffet breakfast prior to their church worship service at the Grace Fellowship Church.
PRESTON, ID

