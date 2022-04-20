ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Hailey Purser and Quinn Edward Hinckley

Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether with their families, Hailey Purser and Quinn Edward Hinckley are pleased to announce their upcoming marriage on April 30, 2022, in Preston, Idaho. Hailey,...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Herald-Journal

Hoskisson, Virginia Adele (Russell)

The world lost an amazing soul when Virginia Adele (Russell) Hoskisson passed away on April 16, 2022, in Logan, Utah, at 93 years old. The youngest of four children born to David and Mary Russell, Virginia was born in Provo, Utah on November 9, 1928, and grew up in the mining town of Eureka, Utah. Virginia earned an English degree from Brigham Young University, then embarked on an award-winning career teaching elementary school in Salt Lake City before moving to Corcoran, California. During that time, she married Kenneth Hoskisson, a fellow educator, in the Salt Lake City temple on December 28, 1953. Later, they spent ten years teaching in Department of Defense schools in West Germany and France and traveling throughout Europe and parts of the Middle East. She felt a sense of awe in nature and enjoyed outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, and skiing. Virginia touched so many lives through her kindness and will be greatly missed by all who had the fortune to have her in their lives. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, daughters Tam and Heather, son Mark, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, there will not be a funeral; however, the family will be holding a graveside service and celebration of her life at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah at a time and date to be determined in the next three to six months. Details will be posted on the Larkin obituary website a month or more before the celebration.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

■ Preston Posts - April 20, 2022

April and Jeremy Lopez and their two children ages 8 and 2 carry on their parents and grandparents family traditions. On the Saturday before Easter Sunday, they plant jelly beans in the ground by their house. That night they colored hardboiled eggs that they eat as deviled eggs for dinner on Easter. On Easter Sunday they usually have a special breakfast of pancakes, bacon, and eggs, but this year they went to their church’s first buffet breakfast prior to their church worship service at the Grace Fellowship Church.
PRESTON, ID
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
#Wedding#Morgan De Ann Purser#Jeremy Delores Halona#Chad Angela Hinckley#Edward S Floral#Stokes Marketplace#Swire Coca Cola
Herald-Journal

Beckstead, Robert Shane

Robert Shane Beckstead passed away April 18, 2022. He was born November 4, 1969, to Nina Rae Buhler and Gordon Long Beckstead. He grew up in Preston, Idaho on the Beckstead dairy farm. His hobbies were hunting, shooting and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking. Robert married Lisa Marie McDonald in 2001. He is survived by his wife Lisa; his children; Jeremiah (Kat) Beckstead, Hawk (Hollie) Beckstead, Zach (Marquita) Sorenson, Harley (Melissa) Sorenson and Autumn (Josh) Jones. He is also survived by his father; Gordon (Marileen) Beckstead and his siblings; Raymond (Tara) Larsen, Brent (Gail) Larsen, Bryan (Heather) Larsen, Mindi Andrus, Lona (Jerry) Smith , Rusty Gordon Beckstead, Ryan Tingey Beckstead, Amy Mitchell, Clint (Michele) Thomas, Chauna (Scott) Goodfellow, Trevor (Kalinda) Thomas and Davy (Carissa) Thomas. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Nina Rae Buhler; his brother-in-law Scott Goodfellow; sister-in-law Gail Larsen and his son Jimi Lee Sorenson. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Preston South Stake Chapel, 55 East 100 South, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6:00-8:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. and again prior to the services Monday from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
PRESTON, ID
ABC4

New LDS temple to break ground in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new LDS temple is celebrating its groundbreaking in Lindon this Saturday. The new temple will be located near 800 East and Center Street.  The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Lindon Temple back in October 2020.  The groundbreaking and site dedication will be attended by Elder […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Heyburn, Idaho Plane Crash Part of a Terrorist Conspiracy?

I’m not writing this to impugn the pilot who died in the tragic plane crash in Heyburn. It happened last week when a 30-year-old crashed into the roof of Gem State Processing. She was on a mail run from Stanley, however. The crash is eerily similar to one that took place late yesterday in Georgia and also at a food processing plant. In fact, there have been numerous accidents and fires at processing plants across the country in recent weeks.
HEYBURN, ID

Comments / 0

