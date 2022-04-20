ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escape to Brazil with these incredible archive pictures of Rio Carnival

 2 days ago
Few parties are bigger or more colourful than Rio de Janeiro’s annual carnival.

There are conflicting stories on how carnival started; it may have originated as an ancient Greek spring festival as far back as the 1650s, and later changed into a festival marking the beginning of Lent by the Catholic Church. The first Rio Carnival ball was said to be held in 1840, where participates performed the waltz and polka.

These days, it’s one of the biggest events in the Brazilian calendar. With huge parades, colourful costumes and lots of dancing – specifically samba – and it attracts tourists from all over the world.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, this year’s event was delayed from its original slot, and will now take place between April 20 and 30.

If you can’t make it to Rio to soak it all up, you can still escape to Brazil in some of these incredible snapshots of carnival from years gone by…

The 1960s…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riIPZ_0fEMTRHk00
Boys in the samba band during the carnival procession in 1969 (Alamy/PA)

Carnival was a big deal in the Sixties, but it doesn’t seem to be on quite the same scale as we see today. Music and dance were still central to celebrations, with revellers taking to the streets to party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbsWz_0fEMTRHk00
Carnival in 1969 (Alamy/PA)

The 1970s…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDYhD_0fEMTRHk00
Carnival in 1974 (Alamy/PA)

Samba – a genre of music and dance originated by Afro-Brazilian communities – is the beating heart of carnival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rlzyo_0fEMTRHk00
Dancers at Carnival in 1974 (Alamy/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmZUG_0fEMTRHk00
Costumed children run down the street during the 1975 Carnival (Alamy/PA)

The 1990s…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okNJj_0fEMTRHk00
Carnival is all about bright colours (Alamy/PA)

One of the best things about carnival is undoubtedly the outfits. Dancers and party-goers adopt a ‘more is more’ approach to style, with bright colours, big headdresses and lots of sequins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYZqk_0fEMTRHk00
Dressing up for Carnival in 1994 (Alamy/PA)

The 2000s and beyond…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBNBq_0fEMTRHk00
(Alamy/PA)

By the Noughties, it seems as if the carnival was becoming increasingly well organised – a necessity given the sheer amount of people it was attracting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOfHs_0fEMTRHk00
Carnival in 2005 (Alamy/PA)

In the processions, floats were getting more extravagant, and outfits even more colourful and glitzy than before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTZL4_0fEMTRHk00
Performances at Carnival in 2000 (Alamy/PA)

But Carnival has stayed the same, with music and dancing at its core. There’s a competitive element too – rival samba schools perform elaborate dance numbers in an arena known as the Sambadrome (first built in the 1980s), hoping to be crowned that year’s winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sY21_0fEMTRHk00
Dancers at Carnival in 2008 (Alamy/PA)

While Rio is home to the most famous carnival, similar events happen all over Brazil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SLdc_0fEMTRHk00
By 2003, floats were getting bigger and bigger (Alamy/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LP66h_0fEMTRHk00
Extravagant costumes in 2009 (Alamy/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwp8s_0fEMTRHk00
Performances in 2009 (Alamy/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZqYU_0fEMTRHk00
Glitz at Carnival in 2012 (Alamy/PA)

