GILROY, Calif. - It has been a tradition in Gilroy for 42-years. But the Gilroy Garlic Festival will not be returning this year and may never again be what it once was. Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy is the center of all the action every summer. But the pandemic, the shooting in 2019, and changes in insurance markets have now made it impossible for festival organizers to continue the tradition.

GILROY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO