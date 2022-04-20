Free COVID-19 testing expands for O’ahu residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 testing for Oahu residents has been expanded by the City and County of Honolulu.

The city said the expansion is due to increased demand for coronavirus testing.

As of Wednesday, April 20, the mobile lab will be open six days a week instead of five at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Testing is done at the Diamond Head tour group area by baggage claim 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lab is closed on Sundays.

Free testing continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Honolulu Hale on Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kapolei Hale on Wednesdays.

If there is a city holiday, the testing sites will be closed on that day.

Testing was previously scaled back. From April 3 to April 19, the city’s mobile lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport was open five days a week instead of seven from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To get a test, register in advance at the City pre-paid section on the webpage.