STANTON, Neb. — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens to be on alert for possible scam calls. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger says his office is coordinating with the FBI to investigate a case from earlier this month, in which a Stanton County resident sent over $140,000 to a scam caller. He said his office also received a complaint Thursday morning after a grandmother nearly sent thousands of dollars in cash for a bond for a granddaughter that she was told was in jail.

STANTON COUNTY, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO