Saint Cloud, MN

Softball opens with midweek series at Northern State

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLOUD, MINN. - The road trip continues for the St. Cloud State University softball team. After playing their first true away games in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) play, the Huskies will once again hit the road, this time for sunny South Dakota. St. Cloud State is scheduled to face...

CBS Minnesota

‘A True Basketball State’: Big Ten Men’s, Women’s Tournaments Coming To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Big Ten will bring its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Minneapolis in the coming years, the conference announced Wednesday. Target Center will host the women’s tournament in 2023, and the year after both tournaments will be played there. “After this year’s sold-out NCAA Women’s Final Four, hosting the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023, and the Big Ten men’s and women’s tournaments in 2024 will continue to fuel Minnesota’s reputation as a true basketball state,” Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a release. Both tournaments were most recently held in Indianapolis. Here are the schedules for the tournaments in Minneapolis: – 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 1-5 – 2024 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 6-10 – 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: March 13-17 The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, who play in the Big Ten, have never won either tournament. This season, each team lost its first matchup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

