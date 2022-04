West Ham United are in the midst of a defensive injury crisis with three centre-halves ruled out of Sunday’s trip to Chelsea.Issa Diop has joined Kurt Zouma and long-term absentee Angelo Ogbonna on the sidelines, leaving Craig Dawson as the club’s only recognised centre-back.“We’ve got some injuries, but all clubs get injuries at this time of the season,” said manager David Moyes. “So I’ve got to juggle and find a way of getting something which gives us a defensive set-up.“Obviously Issa’s got an injury and Kurt’s got an injury. So we’re trying not really to put any timescales on it,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO