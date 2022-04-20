ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apecoin (APE) Price Rallies 36% To Hit One-Month High: What's Going On?

By Samyuktha Sriram
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ApeCoin APE/USD, the native token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ecosystem, saw a massive rally on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, APE surged by 36% to a four-week high of $16.53. The coin...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#The Bored Ape Yacht Club#Ape#Ethereum Eth Usd#Whalestats
