New Orleans, LA

Report: Saints to Visit with WR Jarvis Landry

By Bob Rose
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEight-year veteran WR Jarvis Landry will be visiting the New Orleans Saints, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The visit will likely take place on Wednesday, according to Nick Underhill...

Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Deebo Samuel Better Without Certain 49ers QB

Last season, San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel caught a career-high 77 passes for 1405 yards and six touchdowns. He also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and another eight touchdowns. Apologies if it's "too soon", but Samuel gouged the Dallas Cowboys for 110 total yards, three catches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Broncos down to five candidates in search for new owner

There will be a new Denver Broncos owner in place once the 2022 NFL season gets going in September. Outgoing CEO Joe Ellis has noted multiple times that the organization wants to have a new owner in the fold once the regular season starts. All of this comes after the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos' Ownership Auction Receives 5 Bids to Purchase Team

The Denver Broncos received five initial bids to purchase the team this past Friday, with a sale of the team officially advancing to the next stage of the process according to a recent report by Sportico. The report lists Walmart heir Rob Walton (the world's 19th-richest billionaire), Josh Harris of...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Could Have Limited QB Options With 20th Pick

It's very apparent the Pittsburgh Steelers are aiming for a quarterback with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Where that pick will happen is still in question. Right now, the Steelers sit at No. 20, but rumors say they're preparing for a trade, which seems most likely to go up and grab the passer they want.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bengals Meeting With One of the Top Defensive Tackles in NFL Draft

The Bengals are meeting with Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Tuesday according to Josh Norris. Winfrey is considered one of the top interior linemen in this class. He had 23 tackles (11 for loss) and 5.5 sacks in 12 games for the Sooners last season. The 21-year-old is expected...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
brownsnation.com

Amari Cooper Shares Honest Admission About Browns

Go show the movie Draft Day to someone who has no idea what football is and has never watched it. That someone now knows as much about the Cleveland Browns organization as wide receiver Amari Cooper. At least that’s what he told reporters on Wednesday in this Twitter clip.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: 'That’s a unique situation'

To the surprise of pretty much nobody who has followed the matter over the past month or so, former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield did not report for the beginning of the team's voluntary offseason workouts on Tuesday morning as he looks to be traded following the club's blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans for star signal-caller Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reportedly Makes Decision On Browns Workout

In a move that should surprise no one, Baker Mayfield has reportedly decided to not attend the Browns’ voluntary offseason workouts. The Browns are one of seven teams to start these offseason workouts. Mayfield is still upset with the Browns organization after what happened with the Deshaun Watson situation....
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Deshaun Watson reports for Cleveland Browns' voluntary offseason program, but Baker Mayfield doesn't

Deshaun Watson walked through snow on the way to his first day of work with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. Baker Mayfield was nowhere in sight. Watson reported to Cleveland's voluntary offseason program to restart his career with the Browns, who mortgaged their short-term future by acquiring the quarterback accused of sexual assault in a trade last month.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Analyst has Packers trading up in first round while staying put at pick #22

Brian Gutekunst has traded up in the first round in three of his four NFL drafts as the Packers GM. In the 2018 Draft Gutekunst initially traded back in the first round, only to trade up to take Jaire Alexander. In 2019 he traded up to take Darnell Savage with the 21st pick. As we all remember in 2020, Gutekunst traded up in the first round to take Joran Love with the 26th pick. History could repeat itself in 2022:
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns Quarterbacks Photo

When the Cleveland Browns step on the field for the 2022 season, their quarterback room will look significantly different. The team made a major trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Knowing he could be facing a significant suspension, the Browns also signed veteran backup Jacoby Brissett – who has starting quarterback experience.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL disapproves initial Geno Smith contract with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted last month that he wanted to re-sign backup quarterback Geno Smith, who filled in last fall when Russell Wilson was sidelined with an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand. The Seahawks have since traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos and...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Veteran Alabama Player Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

