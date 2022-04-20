ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

flower-mound.com
 2 days ago

INSTRUCTOR: JODY Pilates focuses on strengthening your CORE & improving...

www.flower-mound.com

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Nick Walker Shares An Intense Off-Season Shoulders And Triceps Workout

2021 Arnold Classic winner Nick Walker recently shared a shoulders and triceps workout. Walker is one of the highly touted prospects in the Open Pro division. By winning the 2021 Arnold Classic and 2021 New York Pro within one year of earning his IFBB Pro card, Mutant has already established himself as a serious contender in the division. The New York Pro win qualified Walker for 2021 Olympia. The fifth place finish at the 2021 Olympia prompted Nick Walker to take time off and build his physique to compete against the most elite competition that the division has to offer.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sim#Core
POPSUGAR

Attention, ARMY: Apple Fitness+ Is Launching BTS-Themed Workouts

Attention, ARMY: Apple Fitness+ is bringing the "Fire" with four new BTS-themed workouts, including one that teaches choreography pulled directly from the band's music videos. The iOS-powered platform is incorporating the seven-member K-pop group into its expanding Artist Spotlight catalog starting this week. In their Artist Spotlight series, Fitness+ dedicates...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
ClickOnDetroit.com

This one exercise does it all

What if you could get stronger, more flexible, ease back pain, enhance your balance, and even improve your posture with only one exercise?. You can improve your overall wellbeing by doing One exercise in different ways, says nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler. She appeared on “Live In the D” with co-host Jason Carr to show us how.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
PopSugar

Lengthen and Tone Your Muscles With This No-Equipment 20-Minute Workout

[Sponsored by GNC] Join fitness trainer Katie Austin for a no-equipment, 20-minute total-body routine that focuses on lengthening and toning your muscles. During this feel-good workout, you'll work on oblique knee pulls, plié squats, lunges, Russian twists, and other muscle-burning exercises that will make you feel accomplished. To get started, just find a space where you can move your whole body! And, if you'd like some cushion for your knees, grab a mat.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy