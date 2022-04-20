Health & Wellness: Massage Therapy **NEW**

Massages are a great example of a healthy self-care measure you always want and rarely get, because they're luxurious and kind of expensive. And we're not talking about the kind of 'massages' our partners give us when called upon, but the real, professional stuff. While splurging on a massage might feel self-indulgent, there are some legit physical and mental health benefits that may make it easier to justify.

LIFESTYLE ・ 29 DAYS AGO