ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Health & Wellness: Massage Therapy **NEW**

flower-mound.com
 2 days ago

Volunteer, Ana Rodriguez, will be performing chair massages...

www.flower-mound.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

6 Different Types Of Massage & Their Health Benefits

Massages are a great example of a healthy self-care measure you always want and rarely get, because they're luxurious and kind of expensive. And we're not talking about the kind of 'massages' our partners give us when called upon, but the real, professional stuff. While splurging on a massage might feel self-indulgent, there are some legit physical and mental health benefits that may make it easier to justify.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

Is it healthier to wake up early to exercise, or to get more sleep?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Flower Mound, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapy#Health Wellness
FitnessVolt.com

‘Worried’ Larry Wheels Shares Heart Health Update In The Light Of Recent Deaths in Bodybuilding

Bodybuilder, powerlifter, and arm wrestling ace Larry Wheels recently shared a health update related to his heart health. Wheels is best known for his record-breaking heavy lifts in the gym. He is also one of the most famous fitness stars on social media. The 27-year-old is currently in the middle of a training camp to prepare for Middle-East’s Strongest Man competition that will take place in August 2022.
WORKOUTS
KIAH

Spring Refresh Beauty, Health & Wellness

HOUSTON (KIAH) Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head shared a few Spring Refresh ideas for your everyday beauty, health and wellness in today’s Houston Happens! Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect a dishwasher’s performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, […]
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
makeuseof.com

8 Free Online Workout Classes for Expecting Mothers

Some women are nervous about exercising because they're worried about how their unborn child will feel. However, it's healthy to do regular exercise while you're pregnant. Working out can help prepare your body to give birth, boost your energy levels, reduce aches and pains, and improve your emotional wellbeing. After...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy