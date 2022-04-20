ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Educational Class: Improv for Seniors

 2 days ago

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors...

Idaho State Journal

Belnap family to host music night fundraiser for Marsh Valley High School

Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community. The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers. The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
POCATELLO, ID
Pyramid

Students teach students with STEM pilot program

After enough work and study, as the saying goes, the student becomes the teacher and that was the case at Trailside Elementary School on Wednesday. The Students Teaching Students STEM Pilot Program is a new model that helps sixth-grade students teach their second-grade peers to complete a series of robotics-related challenges. The STEM fair happened during the day so as many students as possible could participate, and it took the pressure off of teachers to create activities for the day.
EDUCATION
Community Impact Houston

Cy-Fair education center offering free tuition for 3 summer camp attendees

Local learning academy Best in Class Education Centers has been working with local students to combat learning loss resulting from the pandemic. Part of their efforts to get students engaged in learning is a partnership with the Aerospace, Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Texas A&M University to introduce high school students to STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math. Participants in the summer camp will gain an introduction to artificial intelligence and machine learning; coding using Python programming language; building AI products with trained eyes supervising their work; and technical reading and writing skills.
CYPRESS, TX
City
JC Post

Nancy Dettmer makes a BIG difference for youth

Nancy Dettmer, was the recipient of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s quarterly award for Making A Difference For Youth during the April 20th meeting. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Making A Difference For Youth Award is presented to an individual who is: respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; is a person of integrity and is respected by others; is enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful, and has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as a priority.
ADVOCACY
WALA-TV FOX10

Second Annual CoachedUp - Boys 2 Men Conference

Second Annual CoachedUp Boys 2 Men Conference is almost here. It all takes place Saturday, April 30 at The Helena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is for young men in grades 8-12. Five $500 scholarships will be awarded with entertainment, keynote address, and lunch will be provided. The attendance fee is $15 a person. Please RSVP by April 25, 2022.
HELENA, AL
Guitar World Magazine

10 things every beginner guitarist needs to know

Nobody ever finishes learning the guitar. You could be a master classical guitarist and a novice at blues; or you might be a virtuoso with a pick but uncertain with fingerstyle. Yet some essential skills let you play in a huge variety of situations. Get these down and you’ve completed your guitar apprenticeship.
MUSIC

